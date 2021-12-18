Cobb weather December 18: Dense fog in morning, possible thunderstorms

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Cobb County, along with areas of dense fog Saturday morning. The temperature is expected to be near 71 degrees.

The NWS issued the following Hazardous Weather Outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight... Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less across portions of north and central Georgia this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much eastern and central Georgia until 10 AM. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible today ahead of an approaching cold front. A few strong storms could occur with gusty winds as the main hazard.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 a.m. Areas of fog before 8 a.m. High near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.