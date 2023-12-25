Cobb County weather forecast for Christmas Day, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Monday, December 25, 2023, with a high near 61 degrees.

A wind advisory is also in effect with gusts of more than 40 mph possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widespread rainfall and isolated thunderstorms that are possible in the region today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Christmas Day

Showers. High near 61. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5 p.m. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday

Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-11-01 55 34 44.5 -14.2 0 2023-11-02 57 35 46 -12.3 0 2023-11-03 66 37 51.5 -6.5 0 2023-11-04 73 42 57.5 -0.1 0 2023-11-05 75 48 61.5 4.2 0 2023-11-06 78 49 63.5 6.6 0 2023-11-07 81 53 67 10.4 0 2023-11-08 80 54 67 10.7 0 2023-11-09 78 60 69 13 0 2023-11-10 67 57 62 6.4 0.05 2023-11-11 56 51 53.5 -1.8 0.64 2023-11-12 59 50 54.5 -0.5 T 2023-11-13 67 51 59 4.3 0 2023-11-14 69 52 60.5 6.1 0 2023-11-15 63 53 58 3.9 T 2023-11-16 70 54 62 8.2 0 2023-11-17 72 58 65 11.5 T 2023-11-18 74 54 64 10.7 0 2023-11-19 70 47 58.5 5.5 0 2023-11-20 67 54 60.5 7.8 T 2023-11-21 67 58 62.5 10 1.23 2023-11-22 59 46 52.5 0.3 0 2023-11-23 58 40 49 -2.9 0 2023-11-24 64 44 54 2.3 0 2023-11-25 60 44 52 0.6 0 2023-11-26 50 44 47 -4.2 0.09 2023-11-27 52 39 45.5 -5.4 0 2023-11-28 53 35 44 -6.7 0 2023-11-29 56 28 42 -8.5 0 2023-11-30 59 35 47 -3.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 25, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 55 75 in 2015 17 in 1983 Min Temperature M 37 63 in 2015 -0 in 1983 Avg Temperature M 45.8 69.0 in 2015 8.5 in 1983 Precipitation M 0.16 2.06 in 1945 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 1.3 in 2010 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – T in 1989 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 19 56 in 1983 0 in 2015 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 2015 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 60.2 56.7 66.5 in 1889 43.4 in 1963 Avg Min Temperature 40.2 38.8 48.6 in 1889 26.1 in 1963 Avg Temperature 50.2 47.8 57.5 in 1889 34.8 in 1963 Total Precipitation 1.71 3.62 12.94 in 1919 0.14 in 1988 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 348 433 750 in 1963 182 in 1889 Total CDD (base 65) 0 2 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.6 73.5 76.0 in 2016 60.4 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 56.9 54.4 57.0 in 2019 44.3 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.2 64.0 66.3 in 2019 52.4 in 1878 Total Precipitation 39.07 49.48 70.25 in 1948 11.02 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.3 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 687 872 1528 in 1976 536 in 2015 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2051 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-24

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-24

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-24

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-24

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-24

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”