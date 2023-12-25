Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Christmas Day, 2023

Cobb weather December 25: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 25, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Monday, December 25, 2023, with a high near 61 degrees.

A wind advisory is also in effect with gusts of more than 40 mph possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widespread rainfall and isolated thunderstorms that are possible in the region today. 

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Christmas Day

Showers. High near 61. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5 p.m. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday

Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-11-01553444.5-14.20
2023-11-02573546-12.30
2023-11-03663751.5-6.50
2023-11-04734257.5-0.10
2023-11-05754861.54.20
2023-11-06784963.56.60
2023-11-0781536710.40
2023-11-0880546710.70
2023-11-09786069130
2023-11-106757626.40.05
2023-11-11565153.5-1.80.64
2023-11-12595054.5-0.5T
2023-11-136751594.30
2023-11-14695260.56.10
2023-11-156353583.9T
2023-11-167054628.20
2023-11-1772586511.5T
2023-11-1874546410.70
2023-11-19704758.55.50
2023-11-20675460.57.8T
2023-11-21675862.5101.23
2023-11-22594652.50.30
2023-11-23584049-2.90
2023-11-246444542.30
2023-11-256044520.60
2023-11-26504447-4.20.09
2023-11-27523945.5-5.40
2023-11-28533544-6.70
2023-11-29562842-8.50
2023-11-30593547-3.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 25, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5575 in 201517 in 1983
Min TemperatureM3763 in 2015-0 in 1983
Avg TemperatureM45.869.0 in 20158.5 in 1983
PrecipitationM0.162.06 in 19450.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.01.3 in 20100.0 in 2022
Snow DepthMT in 19890 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1956 in 19830 in 2015
CDD (base 65)M04 in 20150 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature60.256.766.5 in 188943.4 in 1963
Avg Min Temperature40.238.848.6 in 188926.1 in 1963
Avg Temperature50.247.857.5 in 188934.8 in 1963
Total Precipitation1.713.6212.94 in 19190.14 in 1988
Total Snowfall0.00.33.0 in 20000.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)348433750 in 1963182 in 1889
Total CDD (base 65)0213 in 19910 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.673.576.0 in 201660.4 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature56.954.457.0 in 201944.3 in 1878
Avg Temperature66.264.066.3 in 201952.4 in 1878
Total Precipitation39.0749.4870.25 in 194811.02 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.33.0 in 20000.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)6878721528 in 1976536 in 2015
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120512643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-24
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-24
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-24
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-24
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-24

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

