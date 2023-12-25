Wind advisory for Cobb and region with gusts greater than 40 mph possible

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023, with wind gusts greater than 40 mph a possibility.

The advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. today.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of far north Georgia

through 3 PM for wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph with a few

higher gusts possible along the ridgelines.

Widespread rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the

region today. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

Rain totals of 0.75 to 1.50 inches are expected with isolated

amounts above 2 inches in the mountains.

Areas of dense fog may develop over northern and central Georgia

tonight.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

Scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible in the region

Tuesday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

