1907: A campaign in Acworth to break away from Cobb County

Since Georgia was founded, many cities have been incorporated, and counties have been reconfigured or dissolved. Roswell was once part of Cobb County. The current Fulton County was created first by splitting the original Dekalb County into two counties, then later dissolving Campbell County (south Fulton) and Milton County (north Fulton).
While digging through old newspapers on the Georgia Historic Newspapers database, we came across a story about an attempt by a group of Acworth residents to break away from Cobb County and form a new county along with Kennesaw, Mars Hill, and parts of several other counties.
The report on this effort was from the December 2, 1907 edition of the Atlanta Georgian. Here’s the text of the article, slightly reformatted to make it more readable:
Acworth, Ga., Dec. 2—Citizens of Acworth and the surrounding vicinity are planning to ask the next legislature for a new county, with Acworth as the county seat. They will base their petition on the grounds that in the section surrounding the town, the road work is seriously neglected due to the fact that it is situated at the corners of four counties, all remote from their respective county seats.
They will request the inclusion of portions of the following counties:
- Cobb County, including Kennesaw and Mars Hill
- Bartow County, including Allatoona
- Cherokee County, including Payne and Cherokee Mills
- Paulding County
Acworth serves as the trade center for this entire section, and the current county seats are too remote.
Needless to say, the effort didn’t go anywhere.
Here is the image of how it looked on the original printed page:
About Georgia Historic Newspapers
Georgia Historic Newspapers is a part of the GALILEO project and is housed at the University of Georgia. It’s an amazing resource for anyone with an interest in the history of Georgia and its regions.
According to the “About” page on its website:
The Georgia Historic Newspapers Archive is a project of the Digital Library of Georgia (DLG), a part of Georgia’s Virtual Library GALILEO and is based at the University of Georgia Libraries. Since 2007, the DLG has partnered with universities, archives, public libraries, historical societies, museums, and other cultural heritage institutions to digitize historical newspapers from around the state. The archive is free and open for public use and includes over two million Georgia newspaper pages between 1763 and 2021.
Newspaper titles are regularly digitized and added to the archive. If you are interested in including a particular title, you can visit our participation page. A majority of the newspapers on this site were digitized from the microfilm produced by the Georgia Newspaper Project (GNP). For more information about the microfilm available through the GNP, please visit their website.