Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, April 22, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, April 22, 2024, with a high near 66 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 42 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 22, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 75 89 in 1987 53 in 1901 Min Temperature M 54 65 in 1995 31 in 1978 Avg Temperature M 64.8 75.0 in 1987 46.5 in 1901 Precipitation M 0.13 2.11 in 1882 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 3 18 in 1901 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 3 10 in 1987 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.0 72.8 79.0 in 1967 59.6 in 1901 Avg Min Temperature 54.9 51.4 57.8 in 2015 41.4 in 1907 Avg Temperature 65.0 62.1 67.5 in 1967 50.5 in 1907 Total Precipitation 5.67 2.82 9.50 in 1979 0.11 in 1976 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2022 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 64 102 311 in 1907 12 in 1967 Total CDD (base 65) 69 38 90 in 2017 0 in 1907 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 64.3 62.0 67.6 in 2017 53.7 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 44.7 42.2 47.6 in 2023 34.2 in 1940 Avg Temperature 54.5 52.1 57.6 in 2017 44.0 in 1940 Total Precipitation 23.97 16.64 32.85 in 1936 7.95 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2025 2503 3785 in 1977 1656 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 79 57 156 in 2012 1 in 1962

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-21

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-21

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-21

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-20

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-20

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”