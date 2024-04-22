Georgia gasoline prices remained stable, with a one-cent drop over past week

Georgia gasoline prices showed little change over the past week, with AAA’s weekly report reporting a one-cent drop to an average cost of $3.42 per gallon for regular unleaded.

This morning, the cost of a gallon of gasoline is six cents more than a month ago and four cents more than this time last year.

“Crude oil prices dropped slightly but not significant enough to put a dent in prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “High gasoline demand, amid tight supply, has led to higher pump prices nationwide.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.45, three cents more than the statewide average.

Advertisement

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

“The situation overseas with war in both the Middle East and Ukraine has the oil market on edge,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson in an article on the AAA website published on April 18, 2024. “But this is also the time of year we may see a bit of a lull in gasoline demand between the end of spring breaks and ahead of Memorial Day. So the national average for gas may waffle a bit with small increases, some flat days, and even some price dips.”

The same article contained the following information about national trends:

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.61 to 8.66 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million bbl to 227.4 million bbl. Higher demand and a rise in oil prices could push pump prices higher.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”