Marietta PAL Summer Camp registration open

The Marietta Police Athletic League is accepting registration for its summer camp.
The camp will be held at the Hugh L. Grogan Jr Community Center, 510 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA. The center is operated by Marietta PAL.
According to the news release on the City of Marietta’s website, the camp features “academics, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), health & fitness, life skills, sports, recreation, arts, career discovery, field trips, breakfast, lunch, snacks and more.”
The program is for students in the rising first through 12th grades.
The camp lasts from June 3-July 12, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and will be closed for the Juneteenth (June 19) and Independence Day (July 4) holidays.
The news release describes the program fees as follows:
Summer Camp weekly fees start at $120 for one child, $200 for two children and $275 for three children. Early drop-off is also available from 7:30-7:59am for an additional $20 per week per child. Marietta PAL is accepting registrations through May 10th on a first come first served basis. Registration can close at any time if capacity is reached.
New this Summer, Marietta PAL is also offering Daily Drop-In service for youth ages 6-10 years old. Available Drop in dates will be June 3 – July 5, 2024, Monday through Friday from 9am-3pm. The camp will be closed for the Juneteenth and 4th of July holidays.
DROP-IN PROGRAM FEES (after $25 per child registration fee)
Regular Drop-in Rate (9am-3pm) – $30 per child per day
Extended Day Drop-in Rate (7:30am-6pm) – $45 per child per day
Field Trip fee is $25 per child per field trip
Summer t-shirt fee is $15 per child (Summer Camp shirt required for field trips)
Registration
To register for Summer Camp visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-marietta-pal-summer-camp-registration-824953045767?aff=oddtdtcreator
To register for Summer Drop-in, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marietta-pal-summer-camp-daily-drop-in-service-registration-884337355837?aff=oddtdtcreator
Please note for both programs, there is a non-refundable $25 registration fee per child to hold your spot. For more information visit Programs (mariettapal.org) or call 770-794-5425.
