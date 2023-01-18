Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, with a high near 65 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook along with a dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to the widespread dense fog through 11 a.m.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Widespread dense fog, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday
Showers, mainly before noon. High near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|Max
|Min
|AVG
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2022-11-01
|74
|54
|64.0
|5.3
|0.00
|2022-11-02
|76
|57
|66.5
|8.2
|0.00
|2022-11-03
|75
|57
|66.0
|8.0
|0.00
|2022-11-04
|76
|54
|65.0
|7.4
|0.00
|2022-11-05
|79
|62
|70.5
|13.2
|T
|2022-11-06
|83
|68
|75.5
|18.6
|0.00
|2022-11-07
|83
|68
|75.5
|18.9
|0.00
|2022-11-08
|80
|62
|71.0
|14.7
|0.00
|2022-11-09
|69
|51
|60.0
|4.0
|0.00
|2022-11-10
|68
|59
|63.5
|7.9
|0.13
|2022-11-11
|71
|64
|67.5
|12.2
|0.97
|2022-11-12
|70
|42
|56.0
|1.0
|T
|2022-11-13
|48
|33
|40.5
|-14.2
|0.00
|2022-11-14
|55
|33
|44.0
|-10.4
|0.00
|2022-11-15
|49
|45
|47.0
|-7.1
|0.38
|2022-11-16
|49
|39
|44.0
|-9.8
|0.00
|2022-11-17
|47
|33
|40.0
|-13.5
|0.00
|2022-11-18
|54
|30
|42.0
|-11.3
|0.00
|2022-11-19
|53
|33
|43.0
|-10.0
|0.00
|2022-11-20
|47
|34
|40.5
|-12.2
|0.00
|2022-11-21
|58
|31
|44.5
|-8.0
|0.00
|2022-11-22
|64
|44
|54.0
|1.8
|T
|2022-11-23
|71
|43
|57.0
|5.1
|0.00
|2022-11-24
|63
|52
|57.5
|5.8
|T
|2022-11-25
|66
|51
|58.5
|7.1
|0.25
|2022-11-26
|66
|49
|57.5
|6.3
|0.11
|2022-11-27
|67
|53
|60.0
|9.1
|0.54
|2022-11-28
|65
|48
|56.5
|5.8
|0.00
|2022-11-29
|69
|44
|56.5
|6.0
|0.51
|2022-11-30
|69
|41
|55.0
|4.7
|1.34
|Sum
|1964
|1434
|–
|–
|4.23
|Average
|65.5
|47.8
|56.6
|2.4
|–
|Normal
|64.1
|44.2
|54.2
|–
|3.98
|Autumn 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Average Temperature (deg)
|Normal Temperature (deg)
|DFN (Departure From Normal)
|Athens
|64.7
|63.4
|+1.3
|Atlanta
|64.7
|63.6
|+1.1
|Columbus
|66.2
|66.8
|-0.6
|Macon
|65.4
|65.3
|+0.1
|Cartersville
|62.0
|61.1
|+0.9
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|62.8
|62.5
|+0.3
|Fulton County Arpt
|62.8
|62.8
|0.0
|Gainesville
|62.5
|62.0
|+0.5
|Peachtree City
|63.7
|62.1
|+1.6
|Rome
|63.2
|61.3
|+1.9
|Autumn 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records
|Climate Site
|Avg Temp Rank
|Highest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)
|Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)
|Athens
|39th Warmest
|67.4 (2016)
|58.4 (1976)
|Atlanta
|20th Warmest
|69.1 (2016)
|56.7 (1976)
|Columbus
|32nd Warmest
|70.4 (1985)
|60.9 (1976)
|Macon
|36th Warmest
|69.4 (1985)
|60.3 (1967)
|Autumn 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Maximum Temperature (deg)
|Max T Date
|Minimum Temperature (deg)
|Min T Date
|Athens
|93
|9/14
|28
|11/24
|Atlanta
|88
|9/13
|32
|11/23
|Columbus
|92
|9/7
|30
|11/30
|Macon
|93
|9/7
|27
|11/24
|Cartersville
|88
|9/14
|27
|11/30
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|90
|9/14
|28
|11/24
|Fulton Co Arpt
|90
|9/14
|27
|11/24
|Gainesville
|88
|9/13
|29
|11/23
|Peachtree City
|90
|9/13
|27
|11/24
|Rome
|91
|9/14
|27
|11/24, 27
|Autumn 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Average Maximum Temperature (deg)
|Average Minimum Temperature (deg)
|Athens
|74.7
|51.2
|Atlanta
|74.3
|54.8
|Columbus
|77.3
|55.3
|Macon
|78.2
|52.3
|Cartersville
|73.1
|50.4
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|72.4
|49.5
|Fulton Co Arpt
|74.4
|50.7
|Gainesville
|72.5
|52.3
|Peachtree City
|75.6
|50.9
|Rome
|74.9
|49.5
|Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records
|Climate Site
|Avg Max Temp Rank
|Highest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)
|Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)
|Athens
|8th Warmest
|81.0 (2016)
|68.8 (1976)
|Atlanta
|27th Warmest
|79.8 (2016)
|67.1 (1976)
|Columbus
|32nd Warmest
|82.8 (2016)
|71.7 (1976)
|Macon
|31st Warmest
|83.2 (2016)
|73.7 (1976)
|Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records
|Climate Site
|Avg Min Temp Rank
|Highest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)
|Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)
|Athens
|49th Warmest
|57.1 (1985)
|46.9 (1967)
|Atlanta
|23rd Warmest
|59.0 (1931)
|46.3 (1976)
|Columbus
|35th Warmest
|60.9 (1985)
|49.9 (1967)
|Macon
|50th Coldest
|59.3 (1985)
|46.0 (1967)
|Autumn 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Total Precipitation (in)
|Normal Precipitation (in)
|DFN (Departure From Normal)
|Athens
|9.91
|11.31
|-1.40
|Atlanta
|6.93
|11.98
|-5.05
|Columbus
|11.62
|9.74
|+1.88
|Macon
|8.67
|9.70
|-1.03
|Cartersville
|8.36
|11.10
|-2.74
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|8.43
|12.23
|-3.80
|Fulton County Arpt
|6.86
|11.76
|-4.90
|Gainesville
|7.70
|13.23
|-5.53
|Peachtree City
|7.93
|11.12
|-3.19
|Rome
|13.23
|12.12
|+1.11
|Autumn 2022 Precipitation Ranking & Records
|Climate Site
|Total Precipitation Ranking
|Minimum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)
|Maximum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)
|Athens
|43rd Driest
|2.64 (2001)
|24.17 (2009)
|Atlanta
|26th Driest
|2.94 (1931)
|23.40 (2009)
|Columbus
|29th Driest
|2.30 (1961)
|18.44 (2009)
|Macon
|42nd Driest
|1.62 (1991)
|20.94 (2009)
|Autumn 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
|Climate Site
|Maximum Daily Precip (in)
|Max P Date
|Athens
|1.98
|11/10
|Atlanta
|1.85
|11/29
|Columbus
|2.75*
|10/5
|Macon
|2.47
|11/10
|Cartersville
|1.91
|11/30
|Dekalb Peachtree Arpt
|2.65
|11/29
|Fulton Co Arpt
|2.40
|11/29
|Gainesville
|1.47
|9/4
|Peachtree City
|1.88
|11/29
|Rome
|3.25
|11/29
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”