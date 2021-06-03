Cobb Dunkin’ locations to help raise funds for Special Olympics Georgia’s Law Enforcement Torch Run

Cobb County Dunkin’ locations, including restaurants in Acworth, Marietta, Powder Springs, and Smyrna, will participate in a fundraiser for the Georgia Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, in partnership with local police agencies.

The event is described in the press release reprinted below:

Dunkin’ of Georgia Celebrates National Donut Day

Supporting Special Olympics Georgia

Guests can celebrate National Donut Day on June 4 with a free donut with any beverage purchase

Funds raised will benefit programming and events for Special Olympics Georgia athletes

ATLANTA, GA (June 2, 2021) – In celebration of National Donut Day on Friday, June 4, Dunkin’ of Georgia is teaming up with Georgia law enforcement agencies in support of Special Olympics Georgia’s (SOGA) Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR). From 5:00 AM to 11:00 AM, SOGA volunteers will be joined by local officers to welcome guests and collect donations to support SOGA athletes at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the state.

Guests who visit their local Dunkin’ to support SOGA on Friday, June 4, will also be invited to take part in Dunkin’s National Donut Day celebration, which includes a free classic donut of their choice with any beverage purchase, while supplies last. The offer is valid all-day on June 4 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

“At Dunkin’, our franchisees take great pride in giving back to the communities they serve,” said Katie Gaston, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “It’s an absolute honor to work alongside our local law enforcement and Special Olympics Georgia to support their incredible athletes!”

For the last six years, Dunkin’ guests have helped raise $411,479 dollars in donations to help improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities, and help them realize new dreams through year-round sports training and athletic competition.

LETR is the largest annual fundraising event benefiting SOGA and involves more than 1,000 law enforcement officers from over 100 agencies who take part in a 1,000-mile, two-week torch relay to pass the SOGA “Flame of Hope” across the state.

Participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Georgia include:

Acworth, Albany, Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Buford, Cleveland, Columbus, Commerce, Covington, Cumming, Dacula, Decatur, Dublin, Duluth, Dunwoody, Fayetteville, Forsyth, Gainesville, Grayson, Grovetown, Hinesville, Hiram, Johns Creek, Kennesaw, Lake City, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Macon, Marietta, McDonough, Milledgeville, Mineral Bluff, Monroe, Newnan, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Powder Springs, Rome, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Savannah, Sharpsburg, Smyrna, Snellville, Statesboro, Stockbridge, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Tucker, Warner Robbins, Winder, Woodstock

