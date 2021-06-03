Cobb Police recover body of teen from Chattahoochee

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the body of a teen who drowned in the Chattahoochee River was recovered yesterday afternoon.

Sgt. Delk described the incident as follows:

Cobb County Police have recovered a drowning victim from the Chattahoochee River who had been missing since the afternoon on June 1st, 2021. On June 1, 2021 at approximately 3:50 p.m. Cobb officers were dispatched to Gold Branch National Park (5690 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA, 30062) in reference to a 17-year-old male who had possibly drowned in the Chattahoochee River. The victim was reportedly swimming across the river with friends when he struggled due to the strong current and sank underwater and did not resurface. Cobb County Police Department’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team (U.S.R.T.) was unable to begin their search on June 1 due to the strong current. They returned on the morning of June 2nd and began their underwater search of the area. At approximately 5:50 p.m. they located the victim and he was turned over to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Cobb County Police Department will not be releasing the name of the juvenile victim.

About the Underwater Search and Recovery Team

According to the Cobb County Police Department website:

The Cobb County Underwater Search & Recovery Team (USRT) was established in 1980. The Team consists of 9 Officers who achieve certification as Public Safety Recovery Divers. Each has regular duty assignments throughout the Department and are on call for any incidents or investigations related to the search and/or recovery of persons, property, or evidence known or suspected to be located within a body of water. The Team serves not only Cobb County and it’s local jurisdictions but assists other jurisdictions upon request.