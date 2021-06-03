Cobb school district warns Allatoona High graduation participants of possible weather interruptions

In a press release marked “Urgent,” the Cobb County School District warned participants in tonight’s Allatoona High School graduation that the ceremonies for this evening might be paused for rain.

Here is the press release, reprinted below:

Dear Allatoona Family,



Although tonight’s graduation will continue to proceed as scheduled, in preparation for rain, we are asking that those who attend tonight’s graduation ceremony be prepared for possible pauses in the ceremony.



We know that such interruptions can be frustrating, and hope they do not occur. However, in our efforts to celebrate our graduates well and not inconvenience parents and guests, we intend to hold graduation tonight even if it is interrupted by weather.



Thank you for your patience.