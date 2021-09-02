Welcome to South Cobb highlights live music

The organizers of the Welcome to South Cobb festival issued the following press release, highlighting the live entertainment scheduled for the event:

[Smyrna, GA]. Southern Rock, Contemporary R&B, Hip Hop, Country, Motown, Grammy-nominated Jazz Saxophonist Reggie Hines and R&B National Recording Sensation Ginuwine are sure to bring the full experience at Welcome to South Cobb on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Beginning at 11 AM until 9PM, guests can enjoy music from many genres at prices from $10 to $55. Those interested can see the lineup online at welcometosouthcobb.com. Ticket may be purchased at https://welcometosouthcobb.eventbrite.com. Safety protocols will be in place in the best interest of all.

Members of the South Cobb community decided to host Welcome to South Cobb festival to celebrate the district’s thriving outdoor and nature-based offerings. From the Chattahoochee River to the Silver Comet Trail to Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Six Flags Over Georgia, Sweetwater Creek, Downtown Powder Springs, train watching in Austell, Discovery Park at the Riverline, as well as tennis courts and golf courses, South Cobb has no lack of environmentally friendly spaces. Particularly, in what everyone hopes will be a post COVID world, the area is an ideal place to breathe fresh air, visit, play and enjoy recreation and music.

In addition to the live entertainment, the festival will have a plethora of different activities designed to satisfy the desires of all age groups. There will be food vendors and trucks, merchandise, a premier children’s area, wine tasting, yoga, cooking demonstrations; plus, other surprises.

“The festival was and is being created to showcase the life and an identity for South Cobb, to instill ambassadorship for residents and display for tourists what they can look forward to as guests. For residents, this will be a reminder of what the community has. For tourists, this will be showcasing the beauty of the many green spaces in South Cobb,” says Angelia Pressley, founder and one of eight on the team bringing the event to fruition.

Since planning the festival, the group is eliciting the involvement of South Cobb residents to share their stories, stay updated and engage through Instagram, Facebook and the website. The Instagram and FB handle is @welcometosouthcobb and the website is welcometosouthcobb.com. For more information, please contact D’Chae Dunn at 678-744-3862.