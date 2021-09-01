Austell Business Association to present Austell Labor Day Festival

The Austell Business Association is sponsoring the Austell Labor Day Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday September 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The following help is sought for the event: Day of Volunteers, Sponsorships, and Vendors.

The organization posted the following notice about the event on their website:

Join us for the Austell Labor Day Festival On behalf of all of the businesses in Austell, Georgia, we would like to invite you to join us for the 2021 Austell Labor Days. If you joined us in 2019, you’ll know this is a day packed full of fun for the whole family. Parade, street vendors and tons to do, capping the evening off with fireworks. We look forward to seeing you there!

Schedule of Events:

VENDORS ~ 10am-6pm – Jefferson St. Square

PARADE ~ starts at 11am – Collar Pk to the Square

LIVE MUSIC ~ 12-6pm – Jefferson St Square

CONCERT BY CHEQUERED BLUE ~ 7pm – Collar Park

FIREWORKS at dark

Parade Participants – Contact Marlin Lamar @ 404-808-4003