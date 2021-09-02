City of Marietta issues tax bills, due date October 31

The City of Marietta announced on their website that tax bills have been issued, with a due date for payment of October 31. (The official due day is October 29, but a Tax Division representative explained to the Courier that because that falls on a weekend no penalties will be assessed on payments postmarked by October 31).
For more information read the announcement, reprinted below:
MARIETTA – The Tax Division announced that the 2021 property tax bills have been issued. Payments are due by October 29th. Payments must be received or USPS postmarked by October 31st to avoid penalty and interest.
Payments may be made online, via mail, or in-person. Processing fees may apply:
• Online: https://www.mariettageorgia.us/Click2GovTX/accountsearch.html
• Mail: City of Marietta Property Tax Div., P.O. Box 609, Marietta, GA 30061.
• In-person and overnight mailing address: City of Marietta Tax Div., 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060.
Note: Property tax owners are responsible to ensure taxes are paid by the due date This is applicable for escrow accounts as well. For more information, please view the website.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
