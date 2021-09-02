City of Marietta issues tax bills, due date October 31

The City of Marietta announced on their website that tax bills have been issued, with a due date for payment of October 31. (The official due day is October 29, but a Tax Division representative explained to the Courier that because that falls on a weekend no penalties will be assessed on payments postmarked by October 31).

For more information read the announcement, reprinted below:

MARIETTA – The Tax Division announced that the 2021 property tax bills have been issued. Payments are due by October 29th. Payments must be received or USPS postmarked by October 31st to avoid penalty and interest.

Payments may be made online, via mail, or in-person. Processing fees may apply:

• Online: https://www.mariettageorgia.us/Click2GovTX/accountsearch.html

• Mail: City of Marietta Property Tax Div., P.O. Box 609, Marietta, GA 30061.

• In-person and overnight mailing address: City of Marietta Tax Div., 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

Note: Property tax owners are responsible to ensure taxes are paid by the due date This is applicable for escrow accounts as well. For more information, please view the website.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates

60,867

Median Household Income

$ 57,452

Persons in poverty, percent

14.0 %

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher

87.7 %

Persons without health insurance, percent

18.1 %

Median Housing Value

$ 287,600

Total Housing Units

26,878

Number of Firms

10,501

Male Median Income

$ 36,894

Female Median Income

$ 29,239

Veterans

3,132

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription

84.9 %

