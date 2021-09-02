Upcoming music at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

The Cobb County Facebook page posted a schedule of the upcoming concerts at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.
Here are the events, starting September 4 and continuing through September 18:
The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre offers music aplenty during the coming month.
Get your tickets while they’re still available.Saturday, Sept. 4 – Wade Ford Concert Series: Keith Sweat. 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 5 – Wade Ford Concert Series: Jonathan Butler, Norman Brown and Eric Darius. 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)Saturday,
Sept. 11 – Sounds of Good Medicine featuring Najee, Maysa Leak, Paul Taylor and Michael Lington. 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)Saturday,
Sept. 18 – Wade Ford Concert Series: Dru Hill with Silk and Next. 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
Mable House is located at 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. For more information, visit mablehouse.org or call the box offices at 770-819-7765 during the hours of noon-6 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
About the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
The web page for the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre describes the facility as follows
The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre is Cobb County’s fabulous outdoor concert venue. Located in the same complex as the historic Mable House and Mable House Cultural Arts Center in the South Cobb / Mableton area of Cobb County, it features a state-of-the-art facility.
The amphitheatre can accommodate approximately 2,500 people per show. Seating includes a table (which each seat 6) area closest to the stage, row A through Q are terrace level and general admission area is on the lawn. Tables are first offered to customers who purchase the entire Season. If all of the tables are not sold as Season tickets, some may then be offered for series sales. For most shows, patrons may bring personal-size coolers and/or picnic baskets with food and drink (limited to beer & wine). For those who purchase terrace seats, TV trays are allowed in the spacious aisles. Lawn ticket holders are allowed to bring blankets for their picnics. Beginning our 2019 season, lawn chairs are allowed in the lawn area. Food and drink are available for purchase inside the amphitheatre. Concessions service is provided by Premier Events.
