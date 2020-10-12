Flooding behind Riverview Landing on the Chattahoochee

A reader last night alerted me that the Chattahoochee River had flooded behind Riverview Landing off Riverview Road.

I paid a visit at around noon today, and took some photos of the situation as it stood then.

The river level was still high, but did not at that point reach the level of the walking path (not while I was there, anyhow.

The fixed platform at the boat ramp was still submerged, although the floating ramp seemed undamaged,

The only damage I could see is that the bench closest to the river and its concrete base had toppled.

The water never reached the parking area or the apartments, but the grass up to about half-way between the walking path and the point up the slope to the parking area was in a marshy muck (my sneakers will take a long time to clean since I sunk ankle-deep).

The Smyrna park at the south end of the development seemed to have been underwater at some point, and a crew was working near a drainage intake. I decided not to interrupt them, but will phone Smyrna parks later to find out if there was damage,

The detention pond is actually a pond at this point, and hasn’t drained yet.

So my observation is that the apartments and the businesses weren’t affected, but there was minor damage along the lower walking path.

See my photographs below

Remaining muck at the end of the footpath (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Apartments and businesses evidently unaffected by flooding (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Platform of boat ramp still underwater (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Mud and water around benches on the west side of the path (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Bench and concrete base knocked over by the flooding (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)