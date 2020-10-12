GA gasoline price steady at $2 per gallon

According to a press release from Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia prices at the pump have maintained a steady average of $2.00 per gallon for regular unleaded over the past week.

The price has been at approximately that level for several weeks.

Today’s statewide average is three cents less than last month, and 46 cents less than this time last year according to the press release.

“Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state,” said Waiters. “Demand will continue to see some declines in the weeks ahead as drivers traditionally take fewer road trips in the fall, which indicates gas prices are likely to push cheaper throughout the month.”

Cobb County gasoline prices

The average price in Cobb County is about $1.98, two cents less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

According to AAA:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has held steady at $2.19. In the new weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand grew from 8.53 million barrels a day to 8.90 million barrels a day. However, the current rate is approximately 600,000 barrels a day below last year’s rate in early October. Low demand, even as total domestic stocks decreased by 1.4 million barrels to 226.7 million barrels last week, has helped pump prices to mostly hold steady this week.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

AAA explains it’s methodology for collecting data on gasoline prices at the pump as follows:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.