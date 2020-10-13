Number of voting machines at each polling site in Cobb County

The Courier visited two polling sites for advance voting in Cobb County, both in South Cobb, yesterday, and voters who had finished casting their ballots gave significantly different wait times between the two locations.

At the Riverside EpiCenter, at about 3 p.m., voters reported thirty-minute wait times.

At South Cobb Regional Library the lines were long, and people leaving reported 7-8 hour wait times.

On social media voters who had cast their ballots at the EpiCenter reported varying wait times depending on the time of day, with early voters reporting 2 – 2.5 hours, and later voters consistent with the half hour I’d been told in person.

On social media, when I reported this, readers asked how many voting machines and poll workers were at each location in the county.

I asked Janine Eveler, the director of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, and she sent the information on the number of voting machines, and told us in an email:

These are the numbers of equipment deployed. We will be trying to add more Ballot Marking Devices at the two regional libraries by using an adjoining room. The spaces are smaller there. The number of workers varies at each location on a daily basis as temporary services workers are sometimes unavailable and have to be substituted. We are posting wait times so that voters can assess which location might be the best option for them.

Facility # of Computers # of Ballot Marking Devices w/printers # of Ballot Scanners Main Office 9 14 2 The Art Place Black Box Theatre 8 14 2 Riverside EpiCenter 8 14 2 South Cobb Regional Library 6 6 2 East Cobb Govt Svc Center 8 12 2 Ward Rec Center 8 14 2 West Cobb Regional Library 6 6 2 North Cobb Senior Center 8 14 2 Ron Anderson Rec Center (Wild Horse Park) 8 14 2 Smyrna Community Center 8 14 2 Ben Robertson Community Center 7 10