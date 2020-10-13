GBI announces meth bust in Cobb, Cherokee counties

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced in a press release that five people were arrested for alleged methamphetamine trafficking in Cobb and Cherokee counties.

The arrest were the result of a joint investigation of the GBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta.

An Atlanta woman, three Atlanta men and a Nashville man were all charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Four of them were booked into the Cherokee County jail and one into the Cobb County jail.

The press release described the arrests as follows:

On the evening of October 9, 2020, GBI Gang Task Force and HSI Atlanta agents executed search warrants in Cobb and Cherokee Counties. Agents were assisted by the Cherokee County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), Cobb County Police Department, Woodstock Police Department, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Agents executed a warrant at 879 Highland Terrace Drive NE, Marietta, GA and seized over 100 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a loaded AR-15 rifle, and one handgun. Simultaneous searches took place in Cherokee County resulting in the seizure of approximately 3 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.

“Months of investigation led to a large amount of dangerous drugs and weapons taken off the street,” said Special Agent in Charge Ken Howard in the press release. “The GBI Gang Task Force works collaboratively with federal, state, and local law enforcement to identify and eliminate gang activity and make communities safer.”

“HSI is proud to be a founding partner of the GBI Gang Task Force which is a key pillar of the Governor’s Anti-Gang strategy,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Through our unique partnership we have been able to demonstrate that local gangs are working with Mexican cartel members and even MS-13 to bring their drugs and violence to the streets of Georgia.”

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional charges are expected.