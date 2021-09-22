Welcome to South Cobb festival to include food and wine tasting

The Welcome to South Cobb festival, to take place at the Eddy at Riverview Landing, will include food and wine tasting.

According to a press release for the event:

Adults may choose from a selection of nine red and white wines in three-ounce pours at $20 per person for six tastings or $10 for three tastings. Rose, Moscato and Rose sparkling wines and other crafted beverages also will be served throughout the day by Top Job Beverage. Food participants will be local chefs of American, Cajun, Jamaican, vegan,and vegan-style Soul Food, Seafood, plus other fan favorites.

A list of vendors can be found at www.welcometosouthcobb.com.

Tickets may be purchased on www.welcometosouthcobb.eventbrite.com.

“The festival was and is being created to showcase the identity of South Cobb, instill ambassadorship for residents and display for tourists what they can look forward to as guests. For residents,this will be a reminder of what the community has. For tourists,this will be showcasing the beauty of the many green spaces in South Cobb,” says Angelia Pressley, founder and one of eight members of the team organizing the event.

About Welcome to South Cobb

According to publicity materials for the festival:

Members of the South Cobb community are hosting the Welcome to South Cobb festival to celebrate the district’s thriving outdoor and nature-based offerings from the Chattahoochee River to the Silver Comet Trail to Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Six Flags Over Georgia, Sweetwater Creek, Downtown Powder Springs, train watching in Austell, Discovery Park at the Riverline, as well as tennis courts and golf courses. South Cobb has no lack of environmentally, friendly spaces. Particularly, in what everyone hopes will be a post COVID world, the venue is an ideal place to breathe fresh air, visit, play,and enjoy recreation. However, we are encouraging attendees to bring their masks and observe CDC guidelines.

For more information on Welcome to South Cobb, visit the website for the event.