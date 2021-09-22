Pedestrian fatality on Powder Springs Street in Marietta

Officer Chuck McPhilamy reported that Marietta Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Friday September 17, 2021, at 9:07 PM on Powder Springs Street, just north of Chestnut Hill Road.
A 46-year-old man was attempting to cross Powder Springs Street. According to investigators the man was not within the crosswalks, and “darted out into the roadway.”
He was struck by a car driven by a 51-year-old Marietta woman.
The man received life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone hospital, where he died.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The fatally injured man has been identified, but police are withholding his name until next-of-kin can be notified.
The Marietta Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on September 17, 2021, at 9:07 PM on Powder Springs Street, just North of Chestnut Hill Road.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant B. Honea at (770) 794-5344.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates
60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income
$ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent
14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher
87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent
18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value
$ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units
26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms
10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income
$ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income
$ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans
3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription
84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Be the first to comment on "Pedestrian fatality on Powder Springs Street in Marietta"