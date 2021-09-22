Pedestrian fatality on Powder Springs Street in Marietta

Officer Chuck McPhilamy reported that Marietta Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Friday September 17, 2021, at 9:07 PM on Powder Springs Street, just north of Chestnut Hill Road.

A 46-year-old man was attempting to cross Powder Springs Street. According to investigators the man was not within the crosswalks, and “darted out into the roadway.”

He was struck by a car driven by a 51-year-old Marietta woman.

The man received life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone hospital, where he died.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The fatally injured man has been identified, but police are withholding his name until next-of-kin can be notified.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant B. Honea at (770) 794-5344.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates

60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income

$ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent

14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher

87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent

18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value

$ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units

26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms

10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income

$ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income

$ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans

3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription

84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates