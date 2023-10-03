Fatal vehicular accident at Six Flags Over Georgia

[Detail of Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit vehicle (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)]

According to a public information release from Sgt Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal workplace accident at Six Flags Over Georgia in Mableton that resulted in the death of Andrea Cook, 43, of Alpharetta.

The accident took place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 5:13 p.m.

According to investigators, a 27-year-old Austell woman was driving a 2004 Ford Econoline and transporting several adults and two juveniles, all Six Flags employees in the cargo compartment of the van.

As the vehicle rounded a curve in the roadway Crook was ejected from the vehicle and received serious head injuries from the pavement.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Next of kin has been notified.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of parties in traffic incidents when it is uncertain whether charges will be filed.

All people are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

This incident remains active and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

In articles about fatal or serious injury accidents you’ll often see references to the Cobb County STEP Unit.

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The unit is commanded by Lt. Lane Johnson.