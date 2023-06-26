Pedestrian fatally struck on Powder Springs Road near Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating the death of a pedestrian last night at around 9:22 pm.

The fatal accident happened on Powder Springs Road at Pamela Circle. The intersection is on the edge of the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

Investigators state that a 2000 Nissan Frontier driven by a 77-year-old Marietta man was traveling south on Powder Springs Road when it stopped for unknown reasons and the driver exited, leaving the vehicle in the southbound travel lanes.

The driver began walking south near the western edge of the roadway when a second vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Dallas Georgia man collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Advertisement

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and did not require medical treatment. This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”