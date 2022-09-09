Reminder: Welcome to South Cobb Festival tomorrow at the Eddy at Riverview Landing

Welcome to South Cobb distributed the following press release about their upcoming event at The Eddy at Riverview Landing, 6255 Riverview Road, Smyrna GA tomorrow, September 10.

[Smyrna, Ga.] Rhythm & Blues sensations, Glenn Jones and former Blackstreet Artist J-Stylz are sure to bring the full music experience at Welcome to South Cobb on Saturday, September 10, 2022. They also will bring attention to South Cobb’s local up-and-coming artists.

“Burgeoning entertainers often use the bill connected to well-known national acts to jump-start their careers,” says Angelia Pressley, one of the festival’s founding members and the show’s producer. “I’d like to think we have provided that platform over the years.”

Lala, a Colombian country music singer and guitarist lives in Marietta. Nakel, a hip-hop lyricist, resides in Powder Springs and graduated from McEachern. While MT & EQ featuring Tomaree and Neon Queen, already with national recognition, make their homes between Smyrna and Marietta.

Beginning at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., guests can enjoy music from many genres at prices from $10 to $55. Those interested can see the lineup online at welcometosouthcobb.com. Guests may purchase tickets at https://welcometosouthcobb2.eventbrite.com. Safety protocols will be in place in the best interest of all.

Members of the South Cobb community decided to host the Welcome to South Cobb festival to celebrate the district’s thriving outdoor and nature-based offerings. From the Chattahoochee River to the Silver Comet Trail to Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Six Flags Over Georgia, Sweetwater Creek, Downtown Powder Springs, train watching in Austell, Discovery Park at the Riverline, as well as tennis courts and golf courses, South Cobb has no lack of environmentally friendly spaces.

In addition to the live entertainment, the festival will have many different activities designed to satisfy the desires of all age groups. There will be food vendors and trucks, merchandise, a premier children’s area, wine tasting, live-action dinosaurs, a game truck, yoga, axe-throwing and cooking demonstrations; plus, other surprises.

The group is eliciting the involvement of South Cobb residents to share their stories, stay updated and engage through Instagram, Facebook and the website, @welcometosouthcobb and welcometosouthcobb.com. For more information, please contact LouAnn Simon at 678-744-3862.