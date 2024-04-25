South Cobb Festival Makes Its Next Tour Stop Powder Springs

The following news release was submitted by the annual Welcome to South Cobb festival:

The highly anticipated Welcome to South Cobb Festival presented by Publix is gearing up for its next tour stop, set to take place in the vibrant City of Powder Springs. While the municipality was established in the 1800s, the event’s latest site destination was erected in 2019. Other developments, such as a brewery, apartments and eateries also have emerged in the last four years to make the area sought-after.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 2024, Welcome to South Cobb will be hosted at Thurman Springs Park, Home of the Hardy Family Automotive Theatre: 4485 Pineview Dr., Powder Springs, Ga. from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The park offers cultural enrichment and entertainment opportunities, making it a versatile asset for the community. Therefore, it holds significance as both a recreational space and a cultural hub within the Springs. Welcome to South Cobb continues its theme and mission to celebrate the district’s rich outdoor and nature-based offerings and sustainable nature, showcasing everything from the scenic Chattahoochee River to the renowned Silver Comet Trail, popular Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, beautiful Heritage Park and trail and other outdoor recreation.

The day of family, food and music on April 27, promises to provide attendees with an unforgettable experience, including performances by national recording artists, Slim of 112, Sunshine Anderson and Kut Klose—famed for their unique Atlanta sounds. Too, patrons may shop with local artisans, and retailers and taste the flavors of eclectic fare from trucks and vendors. Meanwhile, families can expect a plethora of engaging activities, including rides on a trackless choo-choo train, larger-than-life games, captivating Premier Martial Arts demonstrations, creative face-painting sessions, and exhilarating jumpy houses, rope climbing and a giant rolling green hill, ensuring children will be enthralled throughout the day.

“We cordially invite everyone to join us in downtown Powder Springs and savor the vibrant atmosphere,” remarked Angelia Pressley, event coordinator. “With delectable culinary offerings, stellar performances, and all the amenities needed for a fantastic day out, ‘Welcome to South Cobb’ is destined to be a highlight of the spring season.”

The organization encourages South Cobb residents to participate by sharing their stories, staying informed, and interacting via Instagram, Facebook, and the website. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @welcometosouthcobb and visit our website at welcometosouthcobb.com. The festival is presented by Publix, and sponsored by Greystone Power Company, Mad Industries and Springside Apartments. Wellstar Cobb Hospital is the festival’s charity partner. Tickets may be purchased at https://WelcometoSouthCobbSLIMOF112.eventbrite.com.