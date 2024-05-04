Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with a high near 78 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered showers and thunderstorms that are expected today. A few strong storms will be possible with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 4, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 78 92 in 1902 56 in 1967 Min Temperature M 58 69 in 1990 37 in 1971 Avg Temperature M 68.1 79.5 in 1902 50.0 in 1945 Precipitation M 0.12 3.40 in 2013 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 1 15 in 1945 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 4 15 in 1902 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 86.0 78.0 89.3 in 1952 59.3 in 1921 Avg Min Temperature 65.0 57.4 67.8 in 2010 43.3 in 1971 Avg Temperature 75.5 67.7 77.5 in 1990 51.8 in 1921 Total Precipitation T 0.48 3.80 in 2021 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 6 52 in 1921 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 32 17 51 in 1990 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 65.7 63.5 68.6 in 2017 55.3 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 46.0 43.6 48.7 in 2017 35.5 in 1940 Avg Temperature 55.8 53.5 58.6 in 2017 45.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 24.03 18.11 34.47 in 1881 7.96 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2527 3821 in 1977 1667 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 140 100 249 in 2012 17 in 2005

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-03

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-03

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-03

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-03

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-03

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”