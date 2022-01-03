Cobb weather forecast January 4: break from severe weather

For the first time in several days we’ll get a break from the gloomy and stormy weather of the past several days.

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see sunny skies in Cobb County January 4, with the high temperature in the upper 40s.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tonight Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.WednesdayPartly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. Light and variable winds.

Thursday Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Friday Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Friday Night Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid-30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.