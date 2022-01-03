Facebook suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for dispensing COVID misinformation

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-QAnon) announced on Telegram that her Facebook account has been suspended. Other news media report that the suspension is for 24 hours.

The reason is evidently for dispensing the same COVID misinformation that got her personal account permanently suspended from Twitter (her official Congressional Twitter account is still active).

Greene posted:

Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me. This is beyond censorship of speech. I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution. But apparently they too think the CDC managed #VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation. And to date there has been ZERO investigation into reported Covid deaths from government mandated #covid vaccines. Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation? When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people.

The VAERS system is routinely misused by antivaxxers to push the notion that the COVID vaccines are unsafe, and that large numbers of people are falling ill from and even dying from the vaccine.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the following disclaimer on its website:

VAERS accepts reports of adverse events and reactions that occur following vaccination. Healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers, and the public can submit reports to the system. While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. In large part, reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases. This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind.