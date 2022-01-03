Hot Topics

Georgia DPH delays COVID update citing “a large amount of data overwhelming the system”

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 3, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health has delayed it’s Monday 3 p.m. rollout of the Daily Status Report for COVID-19, stating that the problem is “due to a large amount of data overwhelming the system.”

“We are working to fix the problem and expect to have an update tomorrow at 3 p.m,” the announcement on their site stated.

The GDPH figures are where the CDC County View data for COVID in Cobb County comes from, so their figures have not been updated since last Friday either.

