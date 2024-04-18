Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2024

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 18, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, April 18, 2024, with a high near 86 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 64 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m, then a chance of showers between 10 a.m and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-03-01494044.5-7.41.11
2024-03-02624252-0.2T
2024-03-03704959.57.10
2024-03-046357607.3T
2024-03-056155585.11.02
2024-03-06655660.57.32.36
2024-03-07765364.511.10
2024-03-08665962.58.81.45
2024-03-09695260.56.60.65
2024-03-10614352-2.20
2024-03-11673852.5-1.90
2024-03-127444594.40
2024-03-137547616.10
2024-03-14815266.511.40
2024-03-15726166.511.10.36
2024-03-1675576610.40
2024-03-176753604.10.02
2024-03-18614050.5-5.60
2024-03-19603346.5-9.80
2024-03-207442581.40
2024-03-217751647.20
2024-03-22655660.53.40.25
2024-03-23695059.52.20.04
2024-03-24654354-3.50
2024-03-25644755.5-2.30
2024-03-26625357.5-0.50.72
2024-03-27745363.55.2T
2024-03-286850590.50
2024-03-29724357.5-1.20
2024-03-3077496340
2024-03-318056688.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 18, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7487 in 200250 in 1983
Min TemperatureM5369 in 192733 in 1997
Avg TemperatureM63.877.5 in 192742.5 in 1983
PrecipitationM0.122.65 in 19430.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M322 in 19830 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M213 in 19270 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature74.472.379.3 in 196759.7 in 1907
Avg Min Temperature54.050.858.2 in 201540.7 in 1907
Avg Temperature64.261.667.9 in 196750.2 in 1907
Total Precipitation4.652.329.50 in 1979T in 1976
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20220.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)5490262 in 19077 in 1967
Total CDD (base 65)462870 in 19990 in 2016
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature63.861.667.0 in 201752.9 in 1902
Avg Min Temperature44.241.847.3 in 202333.9 in 1940
Avg Temperature54.051.757.0 in 201743.7 in 1940
Total Precipitation22.9516.1432.81 in 19367.80 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)201524913785 in 19771656 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)5647152 in 20120 in 1902
Period of Record:Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-17Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-17Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-17Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-16Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-16

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles