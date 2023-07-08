Scattered thunderstorms are in Saturday’s forecast for Cobb County and most of the region, with more to come

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for metro Atlanta weather, with more to come as an approaching cold front threatens an increased chance of severe weather beginning Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Saturday, July 8, 2023.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Advertisement

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the area this

afternoon and evening. Widespread severe weather is unlikely,

although storms that develop will produce frequent lightning and

heavy rainfall. A few storms may become strong and capable of

producing gusty winds.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday…

An approaching cold front will being more numerous thunderstorms

and an increased chance of severe weather Sunday through Monday.

Any severe thunderstorms that occur will be capable of producing

damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Scattered thunderstorms will then be possible each afternoon and

evening through next Friday, although the risk for severe weather

on any given day appears to be low at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.