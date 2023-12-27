Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Cobb weather December 27: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 27, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, with a high near 58 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to patchy dense fog that will remain possible in northeast Georgia through 9 a.m today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night

Widespread frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

New Year’s Day

Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-11-01553444.5-14.20
2023-11-02573546-12.30
2023-11-03663751.5-6.50
2023-11-04734257.5-0.10
2023-11-05754861.54.20
2023-11-06784963.56.60
2023-11-0781536710.40
2023-11-0880546710.70
2023-11-09786069130
2023-11-106757626.40.05
2023-11-11565153.5-1.80.64
2023-11-12595054.5-0.5T
2023-11-136751594.30
2023-11-14695260.56.10
2023-11-156353583.9T
2023-11-167054628.20
2023-11-1772586511.5T
2023-11-1874546410.70
2023-11-19704758.55.50
2023-11-20675460.57.8T
2023-11-21675862.5101.23
2023-11-22594652.50.30
2023-11-23584049-2.90
2023-11-246444542.30
2023-11-256044520.60
2023-11-26504447-4.20.09
2023-11-27523945.5-5.40
2023-11-28533544-6.70
2023-11-29562842-8.50
2023-11-30593547-3.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 27, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5475 in 201527 in 1892
Min TemperatureM3765 in 201512 in 1925
Avg TemperatureM45.670.0 in 201521.5 in 1892
PrecipitationM0.162.56 in 19320.00 in 2020
SnowfallM0.0T in 20220.0 in 2021
Snow DepthMT in 20100 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M2043 in 18920 in 2021
CDD (base 65)M05 in 20150 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature60.456.566.7 in 188944.4 in 1963
Avg Min Temperature41.338.749.0 in 188926.3 in 1963
Avg Temperature50.847.657.8 in 188935.4 in 1963
Total Precipitation3.683.9312.94 in 19190.14 in 1988
Total Snowfall0.00.33.0 in 20000.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)360472794 in 1963188 in 1889
Total CDD (base 65)0217 in 20150 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.573.476.0 in 201659.7 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature56.954.356.9 in 201943.9 in 1878
Avg Temperature66.263.966.3 in 201951.8 in 1878
Total Precipitation41.0449.7970.25 in 194811.06 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.33.0 in 20000.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)6999111577 in 1976536 in 2015
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120512643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-26
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-26
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-26
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-25
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

