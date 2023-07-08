Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, July 8, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling July 8, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, July 8, 2023, with a high near 91 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected across the area this afternoon and evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9 p.m and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m and 3 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May figures. June figures should be up soon, and we’ll update the tables here.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax tempMin TempAverageDeparture from norm
2023-05-01685059.0-8.30.00
2023-05-02734860.5-7.00.00
2023-05-03724860.0-7.80.00
2023-05-04755062.5-5.60.00
2023-05-05645861.0-7.30.01
2023-05-06765967.5-1.10.00
2023-05-07836172.03.10.00
2023-05-08866776.57.3T
2023-05-09856876.57.10.00
2023-05-10846775.55.80.00
2023-05-11816774.04.0T
2023-05-12796773.02.80.23
2023-05-13866575.55.00.00
2023-05-14907080.09.30.00
2023-05-15857077.56.50.06
2023-05-16886878.06.70.29
2023-05-17816673.52.0T
2023-05-18726468.0-3.8T
2023-05-19736167.0-5.00.00
2023-05-20776571.0-1.30.56
2023-05-21806572.50.0T
2023-05-22706366.5-6.30.41
2023-05-23726468.0-5.00.01
2023-05-24806572.5-0.80.00
2023-05-25816271.5-2.00.00
2023-05-26776269.5-4.30.00
2023-05-27776068.5-5.50.00
2023-05-28795868.5-5.70.00
2023-05-29756268.5-6.00.00
2023-05-30836172.0-2.70.00
2023-05-31796773.0-1.90.00
Sum243119281.57
Average78.462.270.3-0.9
Normal81.161.371.23.56
Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending at the time given below (Local Standard Time).
Max Temperature : midnight
Min Temperature : midnight
Precipitation : midnight
Snowfall : midnight
Snow Depth : 7am
Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8598 in 189559 in 1967
Min TemperatureM6675 in 198549 in 1972
Avg TemperatureM75.486.0 in 198555.0 in 1967
PrecipitationM0.131.55 in 19120.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M010 in 19670 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M1021 in 19850 in 1997
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature84.084.796.5 in 189562.5 in 1967
Avg Min Temperature64.065.873.5 in 201146.5 in 1889
Avg Temperature74.075.384.3 in 201157.5 in 1967
Total Precipitation0.000.262.86 in 20010.00 in 2023
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
Total HDD (base 65)0015 in 19670 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)92139 in 20110 in 1972
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature69.567.071.1 in 201759.8 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature51.047.151.6 in 188039.6 in 1940
Avg Temperature60.257.061.2 in 201750.0 in 1940
Total Precipitation20.9321.4539.15 in 192910.91 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.12.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)193225293832 in 19771690 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)318318499 in 2019111 in 1997
Period of Record:Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-06-01Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-06-01Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-06-01Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-06-01Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-05-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles