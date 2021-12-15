Cobb weather Wednesday December 15

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have partly sunny skies here in Cobb County, with a high near 59.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Mostly clear, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.