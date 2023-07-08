Hot Topics

More information on home values in Cobb County while taxes are on the minds of residents

A series of graphics depicting charts and tables, with "Cobb by the Numbers" above it

[This article is the second in a series Cobb by the Numbers that examines our fast-changing county from different angles that can be expressed as numbers and statistics. The goal is to present it in a way that’s clear, understandable, and relies on hard data rather than speculation]

Yesterday I provided an interactive map that allowed readers to browse Cobb County’s census tracts to find out how median home values in different parts of the county compare.

I consider it a good start, but there were things I didn’t like about the article. For one, I think I put a detailed explanation of the American Community Survey too close to the top, running the risk that readers would get bored before reaching the interesting part of the article. So I’ve included that section in this article since it’s useful to know how I got these numbers, but I moved it to the bottom.

The main thing I think was weak about the article is that the interactive map wasn’t near enough to the top of the article, so I’m correcting that here.

Another is that I think I should have included tables, sorted by both census tract id and by rank of most expensive home values to least. Tables are a good supplement to the map, so you can find out where on the range of expense your neighborhood falls.

So here are those tables (the N/A are for census tracts that fell below the typical number of residential owner-occupied homes, for example, Dobbins ARB, and industrial areas):

Cobb County median home cost sorted by estimated value

Census Tractestimate
313.21NA
304.14NA
303.55NA
302.49NA
312.12919400
303.52731000
303.7599900
303.69599600
303.67566300
303.37525500
303.51517700
303.26516100
303.43500000
303.54489300
302.56486500
303.6486000
312.09475200
312.16472100
303.66459500
303.35457900
312.07457100
302.64454100
303.65451900
303.32439900
303.34439600
306.02437300
313.15435700
302.65423700
303.31421000
303.42420900
302.52419400
312.15412900
302.36409100
303.58403300
304.09402900
303.4394100
302.76393500
302.67391800
303.59390000
303.19378900
312.18377500
302.53371900
311.12370500
303.27369500
302.5366400
302.68364100
302.62362900
311.22362800
302.66359200
309.06358000
311.18354100
303.22350100
303.57349500
302.35348600
305.1347900
302.44347500
312.21345900
304.08343500
308342000
305.09340800
312.17339500
303.68338600
302.51334000
311.17333100
311.13332400
302.69331500
306.03329300
312.2324300
304.07322900
302.71322100
302.45319700
303.64319400
313.16318500
309.12315500
303.29315200
303.56315000
302.73314000
311.1312900
303.41312800
312.14311200
309.07310600
307310200
303.62309400
302.63308500
304.1306900
302.41306700
302.77304800
303.45303500
313.25301200
315.16301000
312.13298500
313.14295200
302.33291000
315.15289400
302.78288300
303.61287000
309.11284200
305.11282500
301.08282100
303.5276700
302.7274500
303.53274100
303.48271500
302.61271500
311.01269900
313.24266100
315.17265600
301.11262600
301.07261800
302.42260700
303.24260300
305.07255400
311.2254100
305.08252300
301.1248000
315.11246000
303.63244900
314.1244300
303.49242900
305.05241600
302.2239500
311.11237000
302.4234200
311.15233400
314.14230200
302.57229200
312.19227500
311.19226800
302.6226400
302.72223200
302.55220700
303.47220500
302.58219500
301.09215400
305.06215300
302.74212600
302.59208900
310.05208200
311.16207900
315.12206800
311.21206600
315.13205700
302.48205600
301.13205500
302.75204300
302.54203000
315.14200500
313.06200400
311.14197600
302.43197500
309.08195200
315.18195100
306.04192800
303.46192700
315.1190800
310.07190600
315.06189900
314.11188600
315.07187800
301.04183000
314.13181300
310.04180600
313.17179800
314.15177800
309.09177700
302.47176800
314.09176600
313.18173000
304.05171800
304.13170500
313.23169900
313.08167200
314.16160700
313.19157900
301.12156100
313.22153900
309.1153200
314.17152700
303.44152500
310.06149500
313.2145900
310.01139400
304.11137200
304.12128200
302.46124200
314.12118200

Sorted by Census tract number

Census Tractestimate
301.04183000
301.07261800
301.08282100
301.09215400
301.1248000
301.11262600
301.12156100
301.13205500
302.2239500
302.33291000
302.35348600
302.36409100
302.4234200
302.41306700
302.42260700
302.43197500
302.44347500
302.45319700
302.46124200
302.47176800
302.48205600
302.49NA
302.5366400
302.51334000
302.52419400
302.53371900
302.54203000
302.55220700
302.56486500
302.57229200
302.58219500
302.59208900
302.6226400
302.61271500
302.62362900
302.63308500
302.64454100
302.65423700
302.66359200
302.67391800
302.68364100
302.69331500
302.7274500
302.71322100
302.72223200
302.73314000
302.74212600
302.75204300
302.76393500
302.77304800
302.78288300
303.19378900
303.22350100
303.24260300
303.26516100
303.27369500
303.29315200
303.31421000
303.32439900
303.34439600
303.35457900
303.37525500
303.4394100
303.41312800
303.42420900
303.43500000
303.44152500
303.45303500
303.46192700
303.47220500
303.48271500
303.49242900
303.5276700
303.51517700
303.52731000
303.53274100
303.54489300
303.55NA
303.56315000
303.57349500
303.58403300
303.59390000
303.6486000
303.61287000
303.62309400
303.63244900
303.64319400
303.65451900
303.66459500
303.67566300
303.68338600
303.69599600
303.7599900
304.05171800
304.07322900
304.08343500
304.09402900
304.1306900
304.11137200
304.12128200
304.13170500
304.14NA
305.05241600
305.06215300
305.07255400
305.08252300
305.09340800
305.1347900
305.11282500
306.02437300
306.03329300
306.04192800
307310200
308342000
309.06358000
309.07310600
309.08195200
309.09177700
309.1153200
309.11284200
309.12315500
310.01139400
310.04180600
310.05208200
310.06149500
310.07190600
311.01269900
311.1312900
311.11237000
311.12370500
311.13332400
311.14197600
311.15233400
311.16207900
311.17333100
311.18354100
311.19226800
311.2254100
311.21206600
311.22362800
312.07457100
312.09475200
312.12919400
312.13298500
312.14311200
312.15412900
312.16472100
312.17339500
312.18377500
312.19227500
312.2324300
312.21345900
313.06200400
313.08167200
313.14295200
313.15435700
313.16318500
313.17179800
313.18173000
313.19157900
313.2145900
313.21NA
313.22153900
313.23169900
313.24266100
313.25301200
314.09176600
314.1244300
314.11188600
314.12118200
314.13181300
314.14230200
314.15177800
314.16160700
314.17152700
315.06189900
315.07187800
315.1190800
315.11246000
315.12206800
315.13205700
315.14200500
315.15289400
315.16301000
315.17265600
315.18195100

What is the American Community Survey?

The American Community Survey is both more frequent and more comprehensive than the decennial census. Here’s a description of the ACS from the U.S. Census website. The ACS is:

  • Conducted every month, every year
  • Sent to a sample of addresses (about 3.5 million) in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico
  • Asks about topics not on the 2020 Census, such as education, employment, internet access, and transportation
  • Provides current information to communities every year.  It also provides local and national leaders with the information they need for programs, economic development, emergency management, and understanding local issues and conditions.

The decennial census, on the other hand, is:

  • Conducted every ten years
  • Counts every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories
  • Asks a shorter set of questions, such as age, sex, race, Hispanic origin, and owner/renter status
  • Provides an official count of the population, which determines congressional representation.  Also provides critical data that lawmakers and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for communities.

There are two limitations to be aware of before diving into the numbers. One is that the ACS is a survey, meaning that the subjects in the survey report their best estimate of the value of their home.

The second is that there is always a time lag with ACS numbers. These figures are for a five-year period ending in 2021.

But that said, the survey is useful since it focuses on a smaller unit than zip codes, and is very good for comparing relative prices within the county (in the previous article I wrote that there are no surprises. Vinings near the river has the highest values, while a part of Austell, Fair Oaks, and the Franklin Gateway area have the lowest.

