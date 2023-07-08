More information on home values in Cobb County while taxes are on the minds of residents

[This article is the second in a series Cobb by the Numbers that examines our fast-changing county from different angles that can be expressed as numbers and statistics. The goal is to present it in a way that’s clear, understandable, and relies on hard data rather than speculation]

Yesterday I provided an interactive map that allowed readers to browse Cobb County’s census tracts to find out how median home values in different parts of the county compare.

I consider it a good start, but there were things I didn’t like about the article. For one, I think I put a detailed explanation of the American Community Survey too close to the top, running the risk that readers would get bored before reaching the interesting part of the article. So I’ve included that section in this article since it’s useful to know how I got these numbers, but I moved it to the bottom.

The main thing I think was weak about the article is that the interactive map wasn’t near enough to the top of the article, so I’m correcting that here.

Another is that I think I should have included tables, sorted by both census tract id and by rank of most expensive home values to least. Tables are a good supplement to the map, so you can find out where on the range of expense your neighborhood falls.

So here are those tables (the N/A are for census tracts that fell below the typical number of residential owner-occupied homes, for example, Dobbins ARB, and industrial areas):

Cobb County median home cost sorted by estimated value

Census Tract estimate 313.21 NA 304.14 NA 303.55 NA 302.49 NA 312.12 919400 303.52 731000 303.7 599900 303.69 599600 303.67 566300 303.37 525500 303.51 517700 303.26 516100 303.43 500000 303.54 489300 302.56 486500 303.6 486000 312.09 475200 312.16 472100 303.66 459500 303.35 457900 312.07 457100 302.64 454100 303.65 451900 303.32 439900 303.34 439600 306.02 437300 313.15 435700 302.65 423700 303.31 421000 303.42 420900 302.52 419400 312.15 412900 302.36 409100 303.58 403300 304.09 402900 303.4 394100 302.76 393500 302.67 391800 303.59 390000 303.19 378900 312.18 377500 302.53 371900 311.12 370500 303.27 369500 302.5 366400 302.68 364100 302.62 362900 311.22 362800 302.66 359200 309.06 358000 311.18 354100 303.22 350100 303.57 349500 302.35 348600 305.1 347900 302.44 347500 312.21 345900 304.08 343500 308 342000 305.09 340800 312.17 339500 303.68 338600 302.51 334000 311.17 333100 311.13 332400 302.69 331500 306.03 329300 312.2 324300 304.07 322900 302.71 322100 302.45 319700 303.64 319400 313.16 318500 309.12 315500 303.29 315200 303.56 315000 302.73 314000 311.1 312900 303.41 312800 312.14 311200 309.07 310600 307 310200 303.62 309400 302.63 308500 304.1 306900 302.41 306700 302.77 304800 303.45 303500 313.25 301200 315.16 301000 312.13 298500 313.14 295200 302.33 291000 315.15 289400 302.78 288300 303.61 287000 309.11 284200 305.11 282500 301.08 282100 303.5 276700 302.7 274500 303.53 274100 303.48 271500 302.61 271500 311.01 269900 313.24 266100 315.17 265600 301.11 262600 301.07 261800 302.42 260700 303.24 260300 305.07 255400 311.2 254100 305.08 252300 301.1 248000 315.11 246000 303.63 244900 314.1 244300 303.49 242900 305.05 241600 302.2 239500 311.11 237000 302.4 234200 311.15 233400 314.14 230200 302.57 229200 312.19 227500 311.19 226800 302.6 226400 302.72 223200 302.55 220700 303.47 220500 302.58 219500 301.09 215400 305.06 215300 302.74 212600 302.59 208900 310.05 208200 311.16 207900 315.12 206800 311.21 206600 315.13 205700 302.48 205600 301.13 205500 302.75 204300 302.54 203000 315.14 200500 313.06 200400 311.14 197600 302.43 197500 309.08 195200 315.18 195100 306.04 192800 303.46 192700 315.1 190800 310.07 190600 315.06 189900 314.11 188600 315.07 187800 301.04 183000 314.13 181300 310.04 180600 313.17 179800 314.15 177800 309.09 177700 302.47 176800 314.09 176600 313.18 173000 304.05 171800 304.13 170500 313.23 169900 313.08 167200 314.16 160700 313.19 157900 301.12 156100 313.22 153900 309.1 153200 314.17 152700 303.44 152500 310.06 149500 313.2 145900 310.01 139400 304.11 137200 304.12 128200 302.46 124200 314.12 118200

Sorted by Census tract number

Census Tract estimate 301.04 183000 301.07 261800 301.08 282100 301.09 215400 301.1 248000 301.11 262600 301.12 156100 301.13 205500 302.2 239500 302.33 291000 302.35 348600 302.36 409100 302.4 234200 302.41 306700 302.42 260700 302.43 197500 302.44 347500 302.45 319700 302.46 124200 302.47 176800 302.48 205600 302.49 NA 302.5 366400 302.51 334000 302.52 419400 302.53 371900 302.54 203000 302.55 220700 302.56 486500 302.57 229200 302.58 219500 302.59 208900 302.6 226400 302.61 271500 302.62 362900 302.63 308500 302.64 454100 302.65 423700 302.66 359200 302.67 391800 302.68 364100 302.69 331500 302.7 274500 302.71 322100 302.72 223200 302.73 314000 302.74 212600 302.75 204300 302.76 393500 302.77 304800 302.78 288300 303.19 378900 303.22 350100 303.24 260300 303.26 516100 303.27 369500 303.29 315200 303.31 421000 303.32 439900 303.34 439600 303.35 457900 303.37 525500 303.4 394100 303.41 312800 303.42 420900 303.43 500000 303.44 152500 303.45 303500 303.46 192700 303.47 220500 303.48 271500 303.49 242900 303.5 276700 303.51 517700 303.52 731000 303.53 274100 303.54 489300 303.55 NA 303.56 315000 303.57 349500 303.58 403300 303.59 390000 303.6 486000 303.61 287000 303.62 309400 303.63 244900 303.64 319400 303.65 451900 303.66 459500 303.67 566300 303.68 338600 303.69 599600 303.7 599900 304.05 171800 304.07 322900 304.08 343500 304.09 402900 304.1 306900 304.11 137200 304.12 128200 304.13 170500 304.14 NA 305.05 241600 305.06 215300 305.07 255400 305.08 252300 305.09 340800 305.1 347900 305.11 282500 306.02 437300 306.03 329300 306.04 192800 307 310200 308 342000 309.06 358000 309.07 310600 309.08 195200 309.09 177700 309.1 153200 309.11 284200 309.12 315500 310.01 139400 310.04 180600 310.05 208200 310.06 149500 310.07 190600 311.01 269900 311.1 312900 311.11 237000 311.12 370500 311.13 332400 311.14 197600 311.15 233400 311.16 207900 311.17 333100 311.18 354100 311.19 226800 311.2 254100 311.21 206600 311.22 362800 312.07 457100 312.09 475200 312.12 919400 312.13 298500 312.14 311200 312.15 412900 312.16 472100 312.17 339500 312.18 377500 312.19 227500 312.2 324300 312.21 345900 313.06 200400 313.08 167200 313.14 295200 313.15 435700 313.16 318500 313.17 179800 313.18 173000 313.19 157900 313.2 145900 313.21 NA 313.22 153900 313.23 169900 313.24 266100 313.25 301200 314.09 176600 314.1 244300 314.11 188600 314.12 118200 314.13 181300 314.14 230200 314.15 177800 314.16 160700 314.17 152700 315.06 189900 315.07 187800 315.1 190800 315.11 246000 315.12 206800 315.13 205700 315.14 200500 315.15 289400 315.16 301000 315.17 265600 315.18 195100

What is the American Community Survey?

The American Community Survey is both more frequent and more comprehensive than the decennial census. Here’s a description of the ACS from the U.S. Census website. The ACS is:

Conducted every month, every year

Sent to a sample of addresses (about 3.5 million) in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico

Asks about topics not on the 2020 Census, such as education, employment, internet access, and transportation

Provides current information to communities every year. It also provides local and national leaders with the information they need for programs, economic development, emergency management, and understanding local issues and conditions.

The decennial census, on the other hand, is:

Conducted every ten years

Counts every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories

Asks a shorter set of questions, such as age, sex, race, Hispanic origin, and owner/renter status

Provides an official count of the population, which determines congressional representation. Also provides critical data that lawmakers and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for communities.

There are two limitations to be aware of before diving into the numbers. One is that the ACS is a survey, meaning that the subjects in the survey report their best estimate of the value of their home.

The second is that there is always a time lag with ACS numbers. These figures are for a five-year period ending in 2021.

But that said, the survey is useful since it focuses on a smaller unit than zip codes, and is very good for comparing relative prices within the county (in the previous article I wrote that there are no surprises. Vinings near the river has the highest values, while a part of Austell, Fair Oaks, and the Franklin Gateway area have the lowest.