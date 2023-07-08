More information on home values in Cobb County while taxes are on the minds of residents

[This article is the second in a series Cobb by the Numbers that examines our fast-changing county from different angles that can be expressed as numbers and statistics. The goal is to present it in a way that’s clear, understandable, and relies on hard data rather than speculation]
Yesterday I provided an interactive map that allowed readers to browse Cobb County’s census tracts to find out how median home values in different parts of the county compare.
I consider it a good start, but there were things I didn’t like about the article. For one, I think I put a detailed explanation of the American Community Survey too close to the top, running the risk that readers would get bored before reaching the interesting part of the article. So I’ve included that section in this article since it’s useful to know how I got these numbers, but I moved it to the bottom.
The main thing I think was weak about the article is that the interactive map wasn’t near enough to the top of the article, so I’m correcting that here.
Another is that I think I should have included tables, sorted by both census tract id and by rank of most expensive home values to least. Tables are a good supplement to the map, so you can find out where on the range of expense your neighborhood falls.
So here are those tables (the N/A are for census tracts that fell below the typical number of residential owner-occupied homes, for example, Dobbins ARB, and industrial areas):
Cobb County median home cost sorted by estimated value
|Census Tract
|estimate
|313.21
|NA
|304.14
|NA
|303.55
|NA
|302.49
|NA
|312.12
|919400
|303.52
|731000
|303.7
|599900
|303.69
|599600
|303.67
|566300
|303.37
|525500
|303.51
|517700
|303.26
|516100
|303.43
|500000
|303.54
|489300
|302.56
|486500
|303.6
|486000
|312.09
|475200
|312.16
|472100
|303.66
|459500
|303.35
|457900
|312.07
|457100
|302.64
|454100
|303.65
|451900
|303.32
|439900
|303.34
|439600
|306.02
|437300
|313.15
|435700
|302.65
|423700
|303.31
|421000
|303.42
|420900
|302.52
|419400
|312.15
|412900
|302.36
|409100
|303.58
|403300
|304.09
|402900
|303.4
|394100
|302.76
|393500
|302.67
|391800
|303.59
|390000
|303.19
|378900
|312.18
|377500
|302.53
|371900
|311.12
|370500
|303.27
|369500
|302.5
|366400
|302.68
|364100
|302.62
|362900
|311.22
|362800
|302.66
|359200
|309.06
|358000
|311.18
|354100
|303.22
|350100
|303.57
|349500
|302.35
|348600
|305.1
|347900
|302.44
|347500
|312.21
|345900
|304.08
|343500
|308
|342000
|305.09
|340800
|312.17
|339500
|303.68
|338600
|302.51
|334000
|311.17
|333100
|311.13
|332400
|302.69
|331500
|306.03
|329300
|312.2
|324300
|304.07
|322900
|302.71
|322100
|302.45
|319700
|303.64
|319400
|313.16
|318500
|309.12
|315500
|303.29
|315200
|303.56
|315000
|302.73
|314000
|311.1
|312900
|303.41
|312800
|312.14
|311200
|309.07
|310600
|307
|310200
|303.62
|309400
|302.63
|308500
|304.1
|306900
|302.41
|306700
|302.77
|304800
|303.45
|303500
|313.25
|301200
|315.16
|301000
|312.13
|298500
|313.14
|295200
|302.33
|291000
|315.15
|289400
|302.78
|288300
|303.61
|287000
|309.11
|284200
|305.11
|282500
|301.08
|282100
|303.5
|276700
|302.7
|274500
|303.53
|274100
|303.48
|271500
|302.61
|271500
|311.01
|269900
|313.24
|266100
|315.17
|265600
|301.11
|262600
|301.07
|261800
|302.42
|260700
|303.24
|260300
|305.07
|255400
|311.2
|254100
|305.08
|252300
|301.1
|248000
|315.11
|246000
|303.63
|244900
|314.1
|244300
|303.49
|242900
|305.05
|241600
|302.2
|239500
|311.11
|237000
|302.4
|234200
|311.15
|233400
|314.14
|230200
|302.57
|229200
|312.19
|227500
|311.19
|226800
|302.6
|226400
|302.72
|223200
|302.55
|220700
|303.47
|220500
|302.58
|219500
|301.09
|215400
|305.06
|215300
|302.74
|212600
|302.59
|208900
|310.05
|208200
|311.16
|207900
|315.12
|206800
|311.21
|206600
|315.13
|205700
|302.48
|205600
|301.13
|205500
|302.75
|204300
|302.54
|203000
|315.14
|200500
|313.06
|200400
|311.14
|197600
|302.43
|197500
|309.08
|195200
|315.18
|195100
|306.04
|192800
|303.46
|192700
|315.1
|190800
|310.07
|190600
|315.06
|189900
|314.11
|188600
|315.07
|187800
|301.04
|183000
|314.13
|181300
|310.04
|180600
|313.17
|179800
|314.15
|177800
|309.09
|177700
|302.47
|176800
|314.09
|176600
|313.18
|173000
|304.05
|171800
|304.13
|170500
|313.23
|169900
|313.08
|167200
|314.16
|160700
|313.19
|157900
|301.12
|156100
|313.22
|153900
|309.1
|153200
|314.17
|152700
|303.44
|152500
|310.06
|149500
|313.2
|145900
|310.01
|139400
|304.11
|137200
|304.12
|128200
|302.46
|124200
|314.12
|118200
Sorted by Census tract number
|Census Tract
|estimate
|301.04
|183000
|301.07
|261800
|301.08
|282100
|301.09
|215400
|301.1
|248000
|301.11
|262600
|301.12
|156100
|301.13
|205500
|302.2
|239500
|302.33
|291000
|302.35
|348600
|302.36
|409100
|302.4
|234200
|302.41
|306700
|302.42
|260700
|302.43
|197500
|302.44
|347500
|302.45
|319700
|302.46
|124200
|302.47
|176800
|302.48
|205600
|302.49
|NA
|302.5
|366400
|302.51
|334000
|302.52
|419400
|302.53
|371900
|302.54
|203000
|302.55
|220700
|302.56
|486500
|302.57
|229200
|302.58
|219500
|302.59
|208900
|302.6
|226400
|302.61
|271500
|302.62
|362900
|302.63
|308500
|302.64
|454100
|302.65
|423700
|302.66
|359200
|302.67
|391800
|302.68
|364100
|302.69
|331500
|302.7
|274500
|302.71
|322100
|302.72
|223200
|302.73
|314000
|302.74
|212600
|302.75
|204300
|302.76
|393500
|302.77
|304800
|302.78
|288300
|303.19
|378900
|303.22
|350100
|303.24
|260300
|303.26
|516100
|303.27
|369500
|303.29
|315200
|303.31
|421000
|303.32
|439900
|303.34
|439600
|303.35
|457900
|303.37
|525500
|303.4
|394100
|303.41
|312800
|303.42
|420900
|303.43
|500000
|303.44
|152500
|303.45
|303500
|303.46
|192700
|303.47
|220500
|303.48
|271500
|303.49
|242900
|303.5
|276700
|303.51
|517700
|303.52
|731000
|303.53
|274100
|303.54
|489300
|303.55
|NA
|303.56
|315000
|303.57
|349500
|303.58
|403300
|303.59
|390000
|303.6
|486000
|303.61
|287000
|303.62
|309400
|303.63
|244900
|303.64
|319400
|303.65
|451900
|303.66
|459500
|303.67
|566300
|303.68
|338600
|303.69
|599600
|303.7
|599900
|304.05
|171800
|304.07
|322900
|304.08
|343500
|304.09
|402900
|304.1
|306900
|304.11
|137200
|304.12
|128200
|304.13
|170500
|304.14
|NA
|305.05
|241600
|305.06
|215300
|305.07
|255400
|305.08
|252300
|305.09
|340800
|305.1
|347900
|305.11
|282500
|306.02
|437300
|306.03
|329300
|306.04
|192800
|307
|310200
|308
|342000
|309.06
|358000
|309.07
|310600
|309.08
|195200
|309.09
|177700
|309.1
|153200
|309.11
|284200
|309.12
|315500
|310.01
|139400
|310.04
|180600
|310.05
|208200
|310.06
|149500
|310.07
|190600
|311.01
|269900
|311.1
|312900
|311.11
|237000
|311.12
|370500
|311.13
|332400
|311.14
|197600
|311.15
|233400
|311.16
|207900
|311.17
|333100
|311.18
|354100
|311.19
|226800
|311.2
|254100
|311.21
|206600
|311.22
|362800
|312.07
|457100
|312.09
|475200
|312.12
|919400
|312.13
|298500
|312.14
|311200
|312.15
|412900
|312.16
|472100
|312.17
|339500
|312.18
|377500
|312.19
|227500
|312.2
|324300
|312.21
|345900
|313.06
|200400
|313.08
|167200
|313.14
|295200
|313.15
|435700
|313.16
|318500
|313.17
|179800
|313.18
|173000
|313.19
|157900
|313.2
|145900
|313.21
|NA
|313.22
|153900
|313.23
|169900
|313.24
|266100
|313.25
|301200
|314.09
|176600
|314.1
|244300
|314.11
|188600
|314.12
|118200
|314.13
|181300
|314.14
|230200
|314.15
|177800
|314.16
|160700
|314.17
|152700
|315.06
|189900
|315.07
|187800
|315.1
|190800
|315.11
|246000
|315.12
|206800
|315.13
|205700
|315.14
|200500
|315.15
|289400
|315.16
|301000
|315.17
|265600
|315.18
|195100
What is the American Community Survey?
The American Community Survey is both more frequent and more comprehensive than the decennial census. Here’s a description of the ACS from the U.S. Census website. The ACS is:
- Conducted every month, every year
- Sent to a sample of addresses (about 3.5 million) in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico
- Asks about topics not on the 2020 Census, such as education, employment, internet access, and transportation
- Provides current information to communities every year. It also provides local and national leaders with the information they need for programs, economic development, emergency management, and understanding local issues and conditions.
The decennial census, on the other hand, is:
- Conducted every ten years
- Counts every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories
- Asks a shorter set of questions, such as age, sex, race, Hispanic origin, and owner/renter status
- Provides an official count of the population, which determines congressional representation. Also provides critical data that lawmakers and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for communities.
There are two limitations to be aware of before diving into the numbers. One is that the ACS is a survey, meaning that the subjects in the survey report their best estimate of the value of their home.
The second is that there is always a time lag with ACS numbers. These figures are for a five-year period ending in 2021.
But that said, the survey is useful since it focuses on a smaller unit than zip codes, and is very good for comparing relative prices within the county (in the previous article I wrote that there are no surprises. Vinings near the river has the highest values, while a part of Austell, Fair Oaks, and the Franklin Gateway area have the lowest.