Cobb weather December 4: Mostly cloudy

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, conditions are predicted to be mostly cloudy in Cobb County with a high near 70. Wind from the west at about 5 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. West wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Showers. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.