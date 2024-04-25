DHS and HOPE for Georgia Moms to sponsor Maternal Health Fair on May 4 with Co-Host Cobb Collaborative

The Georgia Department of Human Services distributed the following news release about a Maternal Health Fair co-hosted by the Cobb Collaborative:

DHS and HOPE for Georgia Moms Will Sponsor Bump & Beyond Maternal Health Fair on May 4 at The Hickory Flat Gym with Co-Host Cobb Collaborative

The free event is especially for families with Medicaid/PeachCare for Kids® and those who may have questions about their health coverage. Information, giveaways, raffle prizes, and resources will be available from community partners.

Canton, Ga. – Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and HOPE for Georgia Moms will sponsor a Bump & Beyond Maternal Health Fair with local co-host Cobb Collaborative at The Hickory Flat Gym on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event, which includes a free Chick-fil-A lunch.

Bump & Beyond Maternal Health Fairs are especially for expectant and recently-delivered mothers and their families who have low incomes.

The fairs are set up as one-stop visits with nearly two-dozen community-based supports and services. Families should bring Medicaid/PeachCare for Kids® paperwork with them to receive help with completing their Medicaid redetermination.

The fair is a great way to spend an afternoon visiting free health services, participating in kid-friendly activities, learning about pregnancy and postpartum health tips, and entering raffles to win childcare giveaways.

In Georgia, approximately 56% of births are covered by Medicaid, and many mothers delivered their babies during the pandemic when annual eligibility checks were paused for three years.

The fair is helping to increase awareness about and provide help for families now that the federal government has required states to resume Medicaid/PeachCare for Kids® eligibility checks (a process called “redetermination”). These activities are an extension of DHS’ “Stay Informed. Stay Covered.” statewide public information campaign to engage and educate Medicaid/PeachCare for Kids® members about redetermination more broadly.

The Canton Bump & Beyond event is the final of three maternal health fairs planned in Georgia. Previous events were held earlier this spring in Albany and Savannah.

The fairs are made possible through funding from HOPE for Georgia Moms, a Northeast Georgia Health System initiative funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). HOPE seeks to connect resources and be action-oriented so that all moms thrive in Georgia. The partnership with DHS is the latest example of the “Stay Covered” campaign’s dedication to emphasizing local solutions, local outreach, and local impact.

DHS and HOPE are working with co-host Cobb Collaborative on the event. The Cobb Collaborative is a membership of nonprofit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations and citizens who share ideas, expertise and resources to meet the needs of Cobb County. The Cobb Collaborative is part of the Georgia Family Connections Partnership, a statewide network of agencies who seek to create solutions to local issues.

“We are excited to partner with DHS and the Cobb Collaborative on Canton’s Bump & Beyond Maternal Health Fair because we know pregnant and postpartum women so rarely put themselves first when it comes to their health,” said Heidi Ehrenreich, Project Director for HOPE for Georgia Moms. “The Bump & Beyond event is an opportunity to lift up and encourage mothers who have Medicaid; to offer them support and resources so they can stay informed and stay in control of their health care coverage.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces for this event focusing on maternal health and providing valuable information on Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® redetermination,” said Cobb Collaborative Executive Director Irene Barton. “This free event is a great way to prioritize your family’s health, and our on-site experts will be available to help you learn how you can help your whole family stay healthy.”

Event information:

Canton Bump & Beyond Maternal Health Fair at The Hickory Flat Gym

Saturday, May 4, 2024, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

4835 Hickory Road

Canton, GA 30115

Background on Medicaid/PeachCare for Kids® Redetermination

The Medicaid redetermination process is the result of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which requires all states to resume annual Medicaid eligibility checks after a three-year pause during the pandemic. States were required to begin these “redeterminations” by April 2023 and finish the process by May 2024, reporting on their progress monthly to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Georgia Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members can update their contact information through one of three ways:

1. Online at Georgia DHS’ benefits website

2. In person at their local DFCS office: dfcs.georgia.gov/locations

3. By phone at 1-877-GA-DHS-GO or 711 for the hearing impaired

To learn more about Medicaid redetermination, visit staycovered.ga.gov.

****

This program is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $5,170,233 with 0% financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. government. For more information, please visit hrsa.gov.

###

ABOUT THE COBB COLLABORATIVE

Cobb Collaborative is a membership of nonprofit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations and citizens who share ideas, expertise and resources to meet the needs of Cobb County. Learn more at cobbcollaborative.org.