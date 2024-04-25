Free yoga classes in Aviation Park beginning May 18

Feature image above: screenshot of map of Town Center from Open Street Maps https://openstreetmaps.org

The Town Center Community distributed the following announcement about a series of free yoga classes sponsored by Kaiser Permanente:

Town Center Community welcomes yoga enthusiasts of all skill levels to Aviation Park this summer to take advantage of a free, outdoor summer yoga series sponsored by Kaiser Permanente. Sessions will be held every Saturday at 9 am from May 18th until June 22nd weather permitting. While sessions are free, registration is required, and class size is limited to the first 50 registrants per session. Yoga enthusiasts may register for as many sessions as they please. “We are creating community one event at a time,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community for Town Center CID. “Events like this are all about bringing people together in fun and healthy ways.” Aviation Park is located at the corner of Barrett Lakes and Cobb Place Boulevard and is a local favorite, providing outstanding views of airplanes taking off from and landing at Cobb County International Airport. Each session is led by an instructor from the REI Kennesaw Co-op. Participants are required to sign anonline waiver at registration as well as an onsite waiver provided by REI. To register, visit towncentercid.com.

About the Town Center Community

The Town Center Community is composed of the Town Center Community Improvement District and the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district that had over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. TCCID is the second-largest CID in Cobb, after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the commercial and residential communities surrounding the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall and includes Kennesaw State University and Aviation Park.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) that is focused on “bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community.” TCCID is able to solicit donations and grants for its programs.