Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday September 10, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts a 90 percent chance of rain here in Cobb County on Saturday September 10 with highs in the mid 70s.

What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Saturday September 10?

Tonight there will be a 50 percent chance of showers, with a near steady temperature of around 70 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday

Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday

Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Wednesday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday

Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation











2022-08-01 85 73 79 -2.2 T 2022-08-02 92 73 82.5 1.4 0 2022-08-03 90 74 82 0.9 0.01 2022-08-04 91 70 80.5 -0.6 0.56 2022-08-05 91 73 82 1 0.19 2022-08-06 91 72 81.5 0.5 1.2 2022-08-07 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2022-08-08 91 72 81.5 0.6 T 2022-08-09 90 72 81 0.2 1.19 2022-08-10 85 71 78 -2.8 0.86 2022-08-11 87 71 79 -1.7 0.46 2022-08-12 89 72 80.5 -0.1 0.01 2022-08-13 84 71 77.5 -3.1 0 2022-08-14 89 70 79.5 -1 0 2022-08-15 91 73 82 1.6 0.13 2022-08-16 88 71 79.5 -0.8 0 2022-08-17 82 67 74.5 -5.7 0.73 2022-08-18 81 68 74.5 -5.7 T 2022-08-19 78 72 75 -5.1 0.21 2022-08-20 86 71 78.5 -1.5 0.04 2022-08-21 86 70 78 -1.8 0.01 2022-08-22 83 73 78 -1.7 T 2022-08-23 87 72 79.5 -0.1 0 2022-08-24 84 72 78 -1.5 0.19 2022-08-25 83 70 76.5 -2.9 0.59 2022-08-26 88 72 80 0.8 0.13 2022-08-27 90 73 81.5 2.4 T 2022-08-28 89 73 81 2 0 2022-08-29 90 73 81.5 2.7 0 2022-08-30 91 72 81.5 2.8 0.28 2022-08-31 89 72 80.5 2 0











Sum 2711 2219





Average 87.5 71.6 79.5 -0.7

Normal 89 71.3 80.2





For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .