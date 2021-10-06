Marietta HarvestFest – Saturday October 16

The City of Marietta announced it will hold its 44th annual HarvestFest on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The announcement on the city’s website describes the event as follows:
Sponsored by Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department, this annual festival full of activities for all ages. It includes Halloween Happenings from 1pm-5pm which is an event for children ages 12 and younger and includes carnival games, kid-friendly activities, and a costume contest for pets and children ages 12 and under. Costume contestants should arrive to the stage by 1:30pm to receive their contestant number.
The Harvest Square Festival will have exhibits including painting, pottery, woodworking, jewelry and many other types of crafts. Admission is free, and there will be games and activities for the entire family.
Schedule of Events:
• 9am – 5pm – HarvestFest Arts & Crafts
• 10am – 2pm – Kids’ Touch a Truck
• 12pm – 12:30pm Inaugural Pie Eating Contest!!!
• 1pm – 5pm – Halloween Happenings
• 1:45pm – Scarecrows on the Square winners announced
• 2:00pm – Children’s Costume Contest begins
• 3:00pm – Pet Costume Contest begins
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
