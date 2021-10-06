Valerie Winrow become Town Center CID Director of External Affairs

The Town Center Community Improvement District (TCCID) announced today that Valerie Winrow has been hired as their director of external affairs.

She will be in charge of public relations and communications for the organization.

The TCCID stated in their press release:

In this role, she will lead internal and external communications and public relations activities to foster positive public awareness and support the organization’s goals, messaging and initiatives while leveraging her 25 years of experience in communications, environmental stewardship, planning and corporate social responsibility.

“We are incredibly excited to have Valerie join the Town Center CID in this role. She brings vast experience in the public and private sectors with a passion for community service and working collaboratively to create a vibrant future for Town Center,” states Tracy Styf, Town Center CID executive director.

Winrow has a degree in public administration and policy studies, and one in urban planning and economic development, both from Georgia State University.

Following her undergraduate studies, she earned a master’s degree in natural resources and sustainability from Virginia Tech University.

She comes to the TCCID after holding positions at Equifax, Cox Communications and the City of Atlanta Public Works Department.

About the Town Center CID

The Town Center Community Improvement District describes itself as follows:

Founded in 1997, the Town CID is dedicated to the betterment of the Town Center area through transportation infrastructure, safety improvements, beautification and other projects that enhance property value by increasing interest and investment in the community. The Town Center CID utilizes funds from voluntary commercial real estate taxes to implement its projects. For more information, please visit http://www.towncentercid.com/.