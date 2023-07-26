Acworth man sentenced to 25 years for shooting cousin in the legs, probation violations

Arthur Lee Milsap, 48, of Acworth, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced in Cobb County Superior Court to 25 years, with 12 years to serve in prison, for one count of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His arrest and sentence stemmed from an incident in which Milsap shot his cousin in the legs.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Victor Reynolds, and since Milsap was already on probation for a previous felony conviction, there is no possibility of parole.

A public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. described the incident leading to the arrest and conviction as follows.

“On June 5, 2022, Cobb County police officers responded to a shooting at Peach Stone Independent Senior Living Apartments. Officers located the victim who had been shot in both legs. The victim was as identified as Darrell Waller a maintenance man for the complex. According to Waller, he was shot by his cousin Milsap.

“The investigation revealed that Milsap was a frequent visitor to the senior living apartments. Earlier that day, he had argued with another resident and Waller. Milsap then left the premises but returned later. He called out to Waller, who was painting an apartment, and shot him as he came out of the apartment. Witnesses saw a man driving away in a white truck.

“Authorities identified Milsap as the owner of the white truck using FLOCK license plate readers. Cherokee County authorities arrested Milsap at his residence.”

“This office will continue to be tough on crime,” said Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. “We are committed to doing all we can to keep our community safe.”

Tim Ruffini prosecuted the case.

Marietta attorney Sanford A. Rice represented Milsap.