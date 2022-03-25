Man sentenced to life without parole for Cobb Parkway robbery

Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill sentenced a man to life without possibility of parole for a 2019 armed robbery in which three employees were held prisoner in a closet while defendant Michael Mackey and his accomplice Nicholas Swaby, who pleaded guilty in 2021, stole jewelry from the store.

The office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady issued the following public information release describing the incident and the sentencing in detail:

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announces that on March 24, 2022, a Cobb County jury found Michael Mackey (48) guilty of two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and three counts of False Imprisonment. Immediately after the verdict, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill sentenced Mackey to life without the possibility of parole.

Mackey’s charges stemmed from an incident that took place on July 24, 2019 at the Cash America Pawn located at 316 Cobb Parkway South. Mackey entered the store disguised as a construction worker wearing a wig to help cover his face. Mackey was accompanied by Nicholas Swaby. Mackey pointed a replica revolver pellet pistol at two female employees and forced them into a closet with a third employee while Swaby stole jewelry. Mackey and Swaby fled in a white Crown Victoria with taxi markings. Marietta Police Department responded to the scene and began to investigate. Cobb County Police Officer Gallimore was able to locate Mackey and Swaby in the suspect vehicle. Mackey and Swaby led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through rush hour traffic on Southbound I-285. After approximately eight minutes, Cobb County Police Officer Lyles safely ended the chase and Mackey was arrested by Cobb County Police. Cobb County Police K9 units located Swaby and the bag containing stolen jewelry. Swaby later entered a guilty plea to his part in the armed robbery and was sentenced in 2021.

Advertisement

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Tony Norton and Assistant District Attorney Margaret Bennett presented testimony from the employees of Cash America Pawn, a citizen who witnessed the defendants, Swaby, Cobb County Police Officers and Marietta Police Officers. Store surveillance videos, body-worn and dash camera videos, costumes worn by the perpetrators, fingerprints, and the pellet pistol were also presented as evidence.

The District Attorney’s trial team included Assistant District Attorney Tony Norton, Assistant District Attorney Margaret Bennett, Investigator Cameron Watson, Victim Witness Advocate Libby Ervin, and comfort dog Rose. ADA Norton remarked, “Mackey is a dangerous career criminal. Our trial team was able to secure justice by presenting a strong case to the jury to allow them to see through his disguise and hold him accountable for his actions. We were able to do so thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Marietta Police and Cobb County Police Departments.”