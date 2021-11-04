Friday overnight and Saturday daytime lane closure on SR 360 in Cobb County

The work by Georgia Department of Transportation contractors on SR 360/Powder Springs Road will continue with overnight lane closures Friday night, November 5 that will last through 5 p.m. Saturday.

The ongoing resurfacing project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022, so motorists can expect more lane closures in the coming months.

According to the press release from the GDOT, weather and on-site conditions permitting, one right lane will be closed on Powder Springs Road from Sandtown Road to Macland Road from 9 p.m. on Friday, November 5 until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The work crews will be patching and milling the roadway.

The budget for the project is $2.4 million.



Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.