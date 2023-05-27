SCAA accepting art entries for national juried exhibit plus middle and high school competition

The South Cobb Arts Alliance (SCAA) is accepting entries for two exhibits that will take place at The Avenue West Cobb from July 15 through August 4, 2023.

One exhibit is the SCAA National Juried Art Exhibit. Details on submitting work for consideration in this exhibit can be found by following this link. Work must be submitted by May 31, and there is a $45 entry fee.

The art will be judged by Kathy Rennell Forbes. The exhibit website describes her background and qualifications as follows:

“Kathy Rennell Forbes is an accomplished artist and instructor. Her paintings are in collections around the world. She was a 2017 Olmsted Plein Air Invitational ‘Master Artist’ and invited artist to Olmsted Georgia Color (2019 – 2022). Kathy is a Signature Member and past President of the Georgia Watercolor Society. She has won awards in local, regional and national exhibits. Forbes earned her BFA in Art and Art Education at the University of Georgia. She still attends workshops with leading painters of today.”

Advertisement

The second exhibit is the juried competition for artists in middle school and high school. There is no fee for entry into this competition, and work must be submitted by June 15. More information about how to submit works for this exhibit can be found by following this link.

According to the press release for the two exhibits, “Juried entry invitations for the Art at the Avenue 2023 exhibit will feature all types of genre, medium, style, and technique in arts to be held at a unique 10,499 sq ft exhibit space at The Avenue West Cobb.”

The press release gives the following further information about the exhibits and about the South Cobb Arts Alliance:

Event Opening July 15 with awards reception. July 15 – August 5 free, open to the public event with other activities including Art Competition, children’s book readings, music, dance, and other performing arts blended into one special event.

Since 1972, the awarding winning and all volunteer supported South Cobb Arts Alliance has presented its communities with public art events. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization SCAA encourages and invites the community to become members and become a part of the energetic group of volunteers and supporters.

For more information on South Cobb Arts Alliance, visit the website at www.southcobbarts.org. Events and registration details are listed on the SCAA Events Calendar website tab. For media inquiries, interviews, etc., contact scaaorg@gmail.com or 864-571-0597

### https://southcobbarts.org/calendar/