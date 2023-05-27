American Legion Memorial Day event in Powder Springs

American Legion Post 294, Powder Springs, will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.

The ceremony will be at the Powder Springs Veterans Memorial at 4181 Atlanta St., in front of the Powder Springs Library.

If the weather is inclement, the event will be moved indoors to the Community Room of the Coach George Ford Center behind the library building.

The news release for the event stated, “We are grateful to the City of Powder Springs for their support with the set-up of chairs and other use of their facilities.”

“The program will feature: the presentation of Colors by the Post 294 color guard; notes of welcome from the City; a keynote speaker, Capt Larry W. Thomas (US Army – Ret.); the laying of a wreath in honor of fallen comrades; patriotic music; and a rendering of Taps to conclude the ceremony,” the press release continued. “The public is cordially invited to join us at this ceremony to honor the many soldiers, sailors, and airmen who have died while defending the freedoms America holds so dear in the hearts of its citizens.”

American Legion Post 294 is located at 3282 Florence Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127.

