Pedestrian killed on Austell Road at Pat Mell Road.

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department , the department’s S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Austell Road at its intersection with Pat Mell Road.

The accident occurred on Monday, December 5, 2022, at around 6:46 pm.

Investigators stated that a white 2022 Ford F-250 Super-Duty driven by a 39-year-old Marietta man was traveling north on Austell Road in the left lane.

A 32-year-old Marietta man stepped into the roadway and was hit by the Ford. Investigators state there was no marked crosswalk where he entered the roadway.

Advertisement

The pedestrian was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died the next day.

The driver of the Ford and his juvenile passenger were not injured.

The pedestrian has been identified as Derek Johnson, and his next of kin has

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department , the department’s S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Austell Road at its intersection with Pat Mell Road.

The accident occurred on Monday, December 5, 2022, at around 6:46 pm.

Investigators stated that a white 2022 Ford F-250 Super-Duty driven by a 39-year-old Marietta man was traveling north on Austell Road in the left lane.

A 32-year-old Marietta man stepped into the roadway and was hit by the Ford. Investigators state there was no marked crosswalk where he entered the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died the next day.

The driver of the Ford and his juvenile passenger were not injured.

The pedestrian has been identified as Derek Johnson, and his next of kin has been notified.

This collision remains under investigation; anyone with information is asked to phone the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

been notified.

This collision remains under investigation; anyone with information is asked to phone the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”