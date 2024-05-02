Motorcyclist killed in collision on Austell Road

A motorcyclist died as a result of a collision with an automobile on Austell Road yesterday.

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating the incident, which occurred on Austell Road at its intersection with Park Brooke Circle on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 2:53 p.m.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

Preliminary findings indicate that a red 2014 Ford C-Max exited 3565 Austell Road (Austell Market Fair Shopping Center) and attempted a left turn onto southbound Austell Road. Simultaneously, a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Austell Road. The Ford entered the motorcycle’s path, resulting in a collision. The rider was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital by ground ambulance, where they were subsequently pronounced deceased. The driver of the Ford sustained a complaint of injury and self-transported for treatment. The investigation into this collision is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.