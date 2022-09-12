Two Cobb County motorists killed in separate single-car crashes over the weekend

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating fatal accidents in which two motorists were killed in separate single-car crashes over the weekend.

The public information release described the two fatal crashes as follows:

(Mableton, GA—September 10, 2022) The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a single car crash that took the life of 30-year-old Marquis Lamar Colenburg of Mableton.

According to investigators at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, Marquis Colenburg was driving a black Nissan Sentra east on Six Flags Parkway when he lost control of the car just west of the intersection with Queensferry Drive. The Sentra spun out and left the roadway where it crashed into a tree on the southern shoulder of the road.

Mr. Colenburg did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office personnel.

(Marietta, GA—September 11, 2022) The Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit is also investigating a second fatal single car crash that took the life of 28-year-old Miguel A. Ramirez of Marietta.

According to investigators at approximately 9:42 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, Miguel Ramirez was driving a white 2004 Cadillac Escalade south on Bankstone Drive when he lost control of the vehicle near Shiloh Drive. The Escalade left the roadway and crashed into several trees on the western shoulder, and Mr. Ramirez was ejected from the vehicle and back onto the roadway.

Mr. Ramirez did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office personnel.

Investigators believe speed was a major contributing factor in both collisions.

Both crashes remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

Next of kin have been notified.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”