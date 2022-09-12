Kennesaw presents Spook-Central Park on October 15

The City of Kennesaw’s annual Fall-O-Ween Fest this year features a costume contest at Spook-Central Park, a showing of the film “Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island”, and more.

For more information read the press release reprinted below.

Kennesaw, GA (September 12, 2022) — City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation beckons area ghouls, ninjas, superheroes and princesses to “Spook-Central Park” for its annual Fall-O-Ween Fest at Swift-Cantrell Park on Saturday, October 15 from 3:00 – 8:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Activities include a candy trail, costume contests, scavenger hunt, craft, field games and music. The evening will conclude with a showing of the Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (PG) after sundown.

Costume contests will take place every 30 minutes beginning at 3:30 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for three winners at each time frame. Costume contest is open to all ages.

The family favorite film Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (PG) will be projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown. For comfort, event attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chairs. Pop-up tents, canopies or beach umbrellas that can obstruct the view of others will not be permitted. Concessions will be available for purchase beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway. Parking is available inside the park, and at neighboring Kennesaw Elementary School.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

